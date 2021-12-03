FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., leaves a Democratic strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 19, 2021. Vulnerable Democrats from Nevada to New Hampshire are promising to make abortion a centerpiece of their political strategy heading into the midterm elections. They're betting big that a familiar focus on the divisive social issue can beat back a red wave and preserve their delicate majorities in Congress. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)