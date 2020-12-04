Disney Cruise Line followed other lines in canceling sailings through February 2021.
This week, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line and MSC Cruises all took at least another month of sailings off the books as they gear up to satisfy requirements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Now Disney has pushed sailings for all four of its ships into March, with Port Canaveral sailings of Disney Dream still slated for March 1 and Disney Fantasy for March 6; Disney Magic on March 1 from PortMiami and Disney Wonder on March 12 from San Diego.
The cruise industry has been shut down since mid-March, so if they do make it back in three months, it will have been almost a full year out of business.
“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members. We are continuing to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations,” the cruise line said in a statement on its website.
The CDC’s “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” allows for cruise lines to return to voyages after being under a no-sail order through October.
The CDC plan includes building up testing sites on and off ship, ensuring its personnel are free of coronavirus and then performing at least one test sailing to simulate an actual cruise and prove out its ability to sail safely.
CDC requirements to sail from U.S. ports will mean that when cruise lines do begin sailing, passengers will need to receive a negative COVID-19 test on both the day of sailing, and the day of return before disembarking.
Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday it has called off its remaining cruises through February 2021.
The company canceled voyages set to operate out of Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla., as well as Galveston, Texas. Those trips have been postponed through Feb. 28, Carnival said in a statement.
The inaugural sailing of the “Mardi Gras,” the first liquefied natural gas-powered ship in the Americas, will also be pushed to April, according to the statement.
“We apologize to our guests, but we must continue to take a thoughtful, deliberate and measured approach as we map out our return to operations in 2021,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival. “Our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is at the forefront of our decisions and operations.”
The Florida-based cruise line’s announcement comes as cases of the viral respiratory infection continue to rise throughout the United States. Public health experts do not anticipate the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine until mid-December.
Carnival, the world’s largest cruise company, said last month it would be pausing all operations in the U.S. through Jan. 31.
The Mardi Gras, which will feature the first roller coaster at sea, is now expected to operate from Port Canaveral starting April 24, according to the cruise line.
“Carnival will take delivery of the ship from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland later this month and eventually sail to the U.S. and meet the requirements of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention [CDC],” the company said.
Cruise lines have been hit hard by the ongoing public health crisis, with CDC data from March 1 through July 10 showing nearly 3,000 COVID-19 or coronavirus-like illness cases on ships as well as 34 deaths, CNN reported.
The CDC extended its no-sail order for cruise ships in late September, suspending ships’ operations through early October.
In October, the agency laid out a framework for the phased resumption of cruise ship operations, detailing requirements for the testing of crew members.