ST. THOMAS --- The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs' office located at the Property and Procurement Department building in 8201 Sub Base is closed until further notice due to environmental issues, the department announced Monday.
DLCA said it will advise the public when normal office hours resume.
DCLA's St. Thomas staff will continue to work virtually to assist customers with their licensing or consumer needs, according to the release. Contact licensing officers at (340) 714-3522.
Also, DLCA encourages residents to utilize their online website --- www.dlca.vi.gov.to --- file complaints or to apply for a new business license or to renew a license.