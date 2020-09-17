Nationals 4, Rays 2, 10 Inn.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Luis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Washington beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
With Carter Kieboom on second base to start extra innings, the 20-year-old García hit a leadoff drive on the first pitch from Nick Anderson (1-1).
Athletics 3, Rockies 1
DENVER — Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and Oakland snapped a six-game skid against Colorado.
Fiers (6-2) picked up the win. Liam Hendriks got the final five outs to pick up his 13th save in 14 chances.
Cardinals 4, Brewers 2, 1st Game
Brewers 6, Cardinals 0, 2nd Game
MILWAUKEE — Brent Suter and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, Ryan Braun hit his 350th career homer and Milwaukee earned a doubleheader split against St. Louis.
The Cardinals took the opener behind Adam Wainwright’s four-hitter.
The Brewers scored four runs in the first inning on just one hit, the three-run homer by Braun.
Reds 1, Pirates 0
CINCINNATI — Luis Castillo pitched a masterful seven innings, Shogo Akiyama drove in the game’s only run, and Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high five games.
Royals 4, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and Kansas City blanked Detroit.
Singer (3-4) struck out the first five Detroit hitters and retired the first 10. He struck out eight with one walk.
Orioles 5, Braves 1
BALTIMORE — Cole Hamels finally got on the mound in an Atlanta uniform, allowing three runs to Baltimore before reaching his predetermined pitch count in the fourth inning, and the Braves struggled offensively in a loss the Orioles.
Rookie Keegan Akin struck out nine over five scoreless innings to earn his first big league victory.
Yankees 13, Blue Jays 2
NEW YORK — Kyle Higashioka hit a career-high three home runs, DJ LeMahieu connected twice and the resurgent Yankees hit a season-best seven homers in beating Toronto.
Marlins 8, Red Sox 4
MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro homered twice before he took a foul ball to his helmet and Miami beat Boston.
Garrett Cooper also homered and scored twice for Miami, which moved within 2 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta in the NL East.
Mets 5, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA — Jacob deGrom exited early from a rare rough outing because of a right hamstring spasm, but the Mets overcame a four-run deficit and rallied past Philadelphia.
Phillies reliever Hector Neris (2-2) dropped the ball on the mound for a balk that moved the go-ahead run to second base in the ninth inning. Mets rookie Andres Gimenez hit an RBI single to put New York ahead.
— The Associated Press