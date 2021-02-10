Mavericks 118, Hawks 117: Luka Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 118-117 win over the Hawks on Wednesday night, a week after ending a six-game losing streak in Atlanta.
John Collins scored 33 points and Young had 25 points and 15 assists for the Hawks, who have lost four of five.
Kevin Huerter scored a season-high 23 points for the Hawks.
Dallas played the national anthem before the game for the first time this season, a day after owner Mark Cuban revealed he had decided not to play “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The NBA initially said teams had been given latitude for pregame activities in the coronavirus pandemic before reversing course and declaring all teams would play the anthem before games, as news of Cuban’s decision sparked a national conversation.
Clippers 119, Timberwolves 112: Kawhi Leonard had a season-high 36 points and Lou Williams added 27 points off the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-112.
Leonard and Williams hit shots down the stretch, including a pair of late 3-pointers by Leonard, to thwart Minnesota’s comeback try. Los Angeles snapped its first two-game losing streak of the season.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his return to action after missing 13 games. Towns announced on Jan. 15 that he tested positive for COVID-19 and remained on the league’s health and safety protocol list until Wednesday, when coach Ryan Saunders said Towns was a game-time decision.
Naz Reid led Minnesota with 23 points off the bench, and Malik Beasley added 21. The Timberwolves have lost three in a row and eight of 10.
While Towns was back for the Wolves, guard D’Angelo Russell remained sidelined with left leg soreness.
Raptors 137, Wizards 115: Norman Powell scored 28 points, Pascal Siakam added 26 and the Toronto Raptors made 19 3-pointers in a 137-115 win over the Washington Wizards.
Seven Raptors hit at least one 3-pointer, with Kyle Lowry leading the way with 5-for-9 shooting from deep. He finished with 21 points. Toronto shot 59% from long range (19 for 32).
Siakam and Powell each hit three 3-pointers as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 4-1 on their current trip. After starting the season with one win in seven games, Toronto is almost back at .500 at 12-13.
Chris Boucher had 17 points and Fred VanVleet scored 14 for the Raptors.
— The Associated Press
, and seven Raptors reached double figures.
NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal, who averages 33.3 points was held to 24, as the Wizards lost to the Raptors for the eighth straight time, including four in a row at Washington.
Russell Westbrook, who sat out Washington’s win at Chicago on Monday, returned to score 23 points, including 19 in the second half. He added seven assists and six rebounds.
Westbrook made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Toronto’s lead to 111-106 with 8:27 left. Toronto finished the game on a 26-9 run as Washington fell to 6-16, the NBA’s third-worst record.
Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, and Robin Lopez had 13.
Toronto used a hot shooting start to jump out early before eventually taking a 74-61 advantage into halftime. The Raptors shot 59% in the first half and connected on 8 of 14 3s.