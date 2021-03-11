Mavericks 115, Spurs 104: Luka Doncic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 33rd triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks used a late run to pull away and beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-104 on Wednesday night.
Dallas finished with a 17-4 run against a Spurs team that will no longer have seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup.
Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich announced that Aldridge, 35, in his sixth season in San Antonio, would no longer be with the team by mutual agreement.
DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 11 assists and four steals for the Spurs. Patty Mills added 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13.
Doncic is tied with Bob Cousy for 11th place in career triple-doubles.
The Mavericks’ late spurt began midway through the fourth quarter when the Spurs’ Derrick White fouled Josh Richardson with 1.2 seconds left on the shot clock.
The Spurs led 59-52 at intermission, which matched their largest lead of the half, led by DeRozan’s 14 points, eight assists and three steals.
Grizzlies 127, Wizards 112: Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 29 points and matched his season best with 20 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 127-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Ja Morant added 21 points and 10 assists for Memphis, while rookie Desmond Bane finished with a season-high 20 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards but was 6 of 22 from the field, including only 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Russell Westbrook finished with 20 points, while Davis Bertans and Deni Avdija scored 13 apiece.
The game tipped off the second half of the season for both teams sitting outside of the playoff picture, looking to rally for a postseason spot.
Washington wanted to prevent Memphis from scoring in the paint but had little success with the strategy, as the Grizzlies collected 78 paint points.
The Grizzlies benefitted from some Washington shooting struggles in the early stages of the first half, building the lead to 19 points in the second quarter.
But the Wizards closed the half with a 21-7 rally to cut the deficit to 67-62 at the break.
That came with Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, going 1 of 9 from the field in the half.
While the Wizards would make a second-half run, even taking the league on a couple of occasions. Memphis pulled away in the fourth quarter.
