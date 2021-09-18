The Department of Planning and Natural Resources is notifying the community that its offices on St. Thomas have relocated. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 p.m.
Its offices are on the lower level of the building that houses VIYA and Office Max in the Tutu Park Mall. Patrons are asked to use the eastern entrance facing Merchants Bank.
The department’s phone number will remain the same (340-774-3320) but the new mailing address is now: Department of Planning and Natural Resources, 4611 Tutu Park Mall Suite 200, St. Thomas, V.I. 00802