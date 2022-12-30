Parking lot restrictions set for Fort Christian
A portion of the Fort Christian parking lot will be used for the inauguration events scheduled for Monday on St. Thomas, the Public Works Department announced Friday.
Vehicles will be prohibited from parking on the western half of the lot closest to Fort Christian starting Saturday, according to Public Works. That portion of the parking lot will re open to the public at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Any vehicles left in the western portion of the parking lot will be towed at the owner’s expense, the statement said.
DPNR offering free kayak tours on St. Thomas
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources is giving residents an opportunity to take advantage of the territory’s natural resources as it offers free three-hour outdoor adventures on St. Thomas starting next week.
“As part of our mission at the Division of Fish and Wildlife to encourage Virgin Islanders is to enjoy and appreciate our wonderful natural resources, we will be providing 200 free vouchers for a three-hour adventure of kayaking, hiking, and snorkeling with Virgin Islands EcoTours,” said Nicole Angeli, director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife, said in a recent news release.
Vouchers will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to residents beginning Sunday. Children must be at least 10 years old to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a limit of eight people per reservation and each person may apply for a voucher only once, the statement said.
Participants will get to kayak through mangrove water ways, hike on Cas Cay, and witness tidal pools, volcanic cliffs, and a geological blowhole before paddling back to the Mangrove Lagoon Marina, the release stated. Each participant will be asked to complete a brief survey at the end of each tour as a requisite for participating in the program.
To make a reservation, call Virgin Islands EcoTours at 340-779-2155 or toll-free 1-877-684-2441 and mention the phrase DPNR-DFW2023 or visit https://viecotours.com/. For more information, call the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 340-775-6762 ext. 5201.