Nets 114, 76ers 109: Kevin Durant had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets closed with a 16-1 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Friday night as each team played without a much-discussed star guard.
The Nets were missing Kyrie Irving, who isn’t with the team due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Ben Simmons sat out the home opener for personal reasons and the Sixers do not know when the three-time All-Star will return.
They could have used Simmons’ defense to shut down the Nets late.
The Sixers tossed up airballs on consecutive possessions early in Brooklyn’s run. The Nets had never led or tied until LaMarcus Aldridge’s dunk with 48 seconds left made it 108-108. He sank the free throw for the one-point lead.
Durant made two free throws to seal Brooklyn’s comeback from 14 points down.
Joel Embiid scored 19 points on a sore right knee suffered against New Orleans in the opener. He left for the locker room in the final moments of the first half on Friday and warmed up at halftime with a wrap on his knee but started the third quarter. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 23 points for the Sixers.
Hornets 123, Cavs 112: For the second straight game, the Hornets saved their best for last.
And once again, the Cavaliers crumbled.
Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and Charlotte took advantage of Cleveland’s sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory Friday night, wrecking the Cavs’ home opener.
The Hornets only led by one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs 19-2 in the first 3:27, when Charlotte raised its defensive intensity and Cleveland turned the ball over seven times.
Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointes in the decisive run as Charlotte won its second straight to open the season.
Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets. The pair combined for 58 points in the opener, when Charlotte overcame a 23-point deficit in the third quarter and beat Indiana.
Collin Sexton scored 33 points and rookie Evan Mobley had 13 for the Cavs, who have a promising young nucleus but will undoubtedly go through growing pains — especially early in the season.
Wizards 135, Pacers 134: Davis Bertans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal on Friday night, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-134.
Beal was out because of hip problems, but Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 points in his home debut for the Wizards, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 33.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Indiana scored the first six points of overtime, but the Wizards fought back to tie it on another 3 by Dinwiddie. It was tied at 131 when Washington had the ball in a potential two-for-one situation in the final minute of overtime. Bertans sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Wizards ahead to stay.
Myles Turner scored a career-high 40 points for the Pacers, and Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis added 28 apiece. Kuzma scored 26 for the Wizards.
Raptors 115, Celtics 83: Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 115-83 on Friday night to spoil the Celtics’ home opener.
Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet had 11 points and nine assists for Toronto, which lost its opener to the Wizards.
In new Boston coach Ime Udoka’s home debut, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Al Horford returned for a second stint with the Celtics to add 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown, who scored a career-high 46 points in a season-opening, double-overtime loss to New York on Wednesday night, had nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Toronto led 59-51 when Tatum was whistled for a technical foul, and the free throw made it a 10-point game. The call seemed to energize the Celtics, who scored the next three baskets to cut the deficit to two points.
Knicks 121, Magic 96: Julius Randle had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, cruising to a 121-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Evan Fournier added 18 points for the Knicks, who opened the season with a double-overtime win over Boston on Wednesday.
New York had it easier in Orlando’s home opener. The Knicks made a franchise-record 24 3-pointers against the rebuilding Magic (0-2), who fell behind by 31 points in the second quarter and were hardly competitive. New York’s biggest lead was 34 points.
Rookie Franz Wagner led the Magic with 16 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Mo Bamba added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which shot 41% from the floor. Rookie Jalen Suggs scored 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
Bulls 128, Pelicans 112: Zach LaVine scored 32 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 and the Chicago Bulls beat New Orleans 128-112 Friday night in their home opener.
Chicago’s Lonzo Ball added a triple-double against his former team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And the Bulls delighted their fans, rolling to an easy victory with Pelicans star Zion Williams recovering from surgery on his right foot.
LaVine welcomed the crowd prior to the first game at the United Center without capacity restrictions since the 2019-20 season, then put on a dazzling display.
— The Associated Press
The All-Star and Olympic gold medalist scored 20 points late in the first half to help send Chicago to the locker room with a 65-47 lead, and made six 3-pointers in the game.
DeRozan and Ball, Chicago’s two big offseason acquisitions, gave the fans plenty to cheer. And the Bulls improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 team won its first three games on the way to a 41-41 record.
Brandon Ingram scored 26 for New Orleans. Devonte’ Graham added 21 points, and Jonas Valanciunas scored 18. But the Pelicans fell to 0-2 under rookie coach Willie Green after opening with a loss to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
DeRozan made a big impact in the early going with eight of Chicago’s first 12 points, including a thunderous dunk off a feed from Ball.
LaVine, coming off a 34-point game against Detroit, didn’t score until he hit a corner 3 with 5:50 left in the second quarter. But he took off from there, nailing three more from beyond the arc while scoring another 17 before the end of the half as the Bulls took an 18-point lead to the locker room.
Fans were so giddy they were chanting “MVP! MVP!” late in the half for Alex Caruso when the newcomer flipped in a twisting layup.