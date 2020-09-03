Braves 7, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Adam Duvall hit three home runs a night after teammate Marcell Ozuna become the first NL player ever to hit three homers in Fenway Park, and the East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the stumbling Boston Red Sox 7-5 Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
It was Atlanta’s first sweep in Boston since capturing a three-game set in 2002. Freddie Freeman had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 16 games.
Indians 5, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Triston McKenzie tossed six innings of three-hit ball to celebrate his 23rd birthday, and Tyler Naquin hit a pair of homers for the only runs of the game to lead Cleveland.
McKenzie (2-0) needed just 81 pitches thanks to six strikeouts, no walks and some slick defense behind him. His bullpen went the rest of the way, holding the Royals without a hit over the final three innings.
Astros 2, Rangers 1
HOUSTON — Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer early to back up a strong start from rookie Cristian Javier and Houston held on to beat Texas.
Brantley, who had a three-run shot in a loss on Tuesday night, connected off Kolby Allard (0-4) with one out in the first on his homer to the seats in right field to give the Astros an early lead.
Allard shut the Astros down after that, but with Javier’s pitching performance it was enough for Houston to hold on for the win.
Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Lourdes Gurriel homered and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six solid innings to lead Toronto.
After Miami’s Sixto Sanchez got through the first four innings on 43 pitches, Gurriel snapped the rookie right-hander’s 11-inning scoreless string with a two-run shot for a 2-0 lead in the fifth.
Reds 4, Cardinals 3
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Shogo Akiyama with the winning run for Cincinnati.
Facing Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), Akiyama and Curt Casali walked with one out and Votto delivered a sharp line drive to right to send Akiyama sliding across the plate and extend his hitting streak to six games.
Phillies 3, Nationals 0
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler tossed three-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings to outpitch Max Scherzer, Jay Bruce hit a solo homer and Philadelphia beat Washington.
Neil Walker was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Phillies, who’ve won eight of nine and three in a row to go two games over .500 for the first time since they were 79-77 last Sept. 24.
Mets 9, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Michael Conforto went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, Pete Alonso hit a lengthy solo shot and New York snapped a five-game losing streak.
Conforto matched his career high in hits with a two-run homer in the first inning, RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh, and a run-scoring single in the eighth. His first double made it 3-2, and the Mets padded the advantage as part of a 14-hit attack.
Rays 5, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Mike Brosseau got some revenge against the New York Yankees, hitting two home runs as the Tampa Bay Rays topped their AL East rivals again.
A night after Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brosseau posted his second career multi-homer game and the first-place Rays ended the season series with an 8-2 edge.
Rockies 9, Giants 6
DENVER — Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and newcomer Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as Colorado bounced back from a battering, rallying to beat San Francisco.
Cubs 8, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Javier Baez hit a three-run home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched one-run ball over six innings to lead Chicago.
Baez connected in the fourth inning to put Chicago in front 3-1. The blast carried 443 feet to the back set of bleachers in left-center field and came one pitch after Nick Tropeano relieved starter Joe Musgrove.
Hendricks (4-4) scattered six hits to go with six strikeouts and two walks. He had been winless in his previous three starts.
Brewers 8, Tigers 5
MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as Milwaukee snapped Detroit’s six-game winning streak.
Eric Sogard’s sacrifice fly off Joe Jimenez (1-2) scored Justin Smoak with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Brewers responded after falling behind 4-0. Peterson provided insurance with a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the eighth.
Milwaukee matched its biggest comeback in a victory this season. The Brewers trailed 5-1 in a 6-5 triumph over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 27.
