Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brooks announces retirement
PHILADELPHIA — With great reluctance and more than a few tears, Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after 10 seasons in the NFL.
The 32-year-old Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, became one of the NFL’s best guards after the Eagles signed him in free agency in 2016, he helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl four years ago.
A third-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Miami (Ohio) in 2012, Brooks blossomed under renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Brooks spent about four minutes of his retirement announcement thanking dozens of people, but he saved Stoutland for last.
“I feel like it is rare to have a coach who is as impactful on the field as off,” Brooks said. “He took me from being a good player to being the best at my position.”
Brooks said he doesn’t think he has lost his skills, but he can’t stay healthy. A string of four serious injuries that began with a torn Achilles tendon in January 2019 prevented him from playing all but two games the last two seasons.
He said that as he wrestled with the decision, he asked himself: “At what point do you listen to your body? I’m having injury after injury. At what point do I listen?”
Brooks, quick and powerful at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, with massive arms and thighs, developed into a key figure for one of the league’s most prominent offensive lines. He gained more positive attention after publicly acknowledging his fight with debilitating anxiety after the condition was diagnosed in 2016.
Vikings hire Browns’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the process, taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.
Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for the Browns for the past two years, was one of two finalists the Vikings identified from an initial pool of eight candidates.
The other was Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who was hired as general manager of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday before he made it to Minnesota for his scheduled visit. Adofo-Mensah was at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday for his second formal interview.
The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah has an economics degrees from both Princeton, where he was a junior varsity basketball player, and Stanford. He is a native of New Jersey, just like Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf.
Adofo-Mensah was a commodities trader and portfolio manager early in his career before entering the NFL in 2013 with San Francisco as a research and development specialist. After seven seasons with the 49ers, Adofo-Mensah was hired by Berry and the Browns in 2020. Their relationship formed from a chance meeting between the two in an elevator during the NFL combine.
Browns’ Mayfield planning hiatus from social media
CLEVELAND — As he recovers from shoulder surgery, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to rest his thumbs as well.
Mayfield said he’s going to take a break from “all social media for the foreseeable future.”
Ironically, the polarizing QB went on his Instagram page Wednesday to announce his hiatus from tweeting and posting.
“Gotta do what’s best to focus on me, my family and loved ones,” Mayfield wrote. “Appreciate all the support. Time to get right.”
Mayfield recently concluded a dreadful, injury-filled fourth season with the Browns, who were among the NFL’s most disappointing teams.
Cleveland went 8-9, missed the playoffs and dealt with drama, much of it involving Mayfield.
Late in the season, Mayfield went on Twitter to dispel a story about issues between him and coach Kevin Stefanski. He called the report “clickbait” and added “many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts.”
Mayfield’s wife, Emily, also used her Twitter platform to claim he received death threats. Mayfield downplayed those and described his attackers and critics on social media as “keyboard warriors.”
The 26-year-old Mayfield injured his left, non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 while trying to make a tackle and struggled all season. He recently underwent surgery in Los Angeles for a torn labrum and is expected to need more than four months to recover.
The team said he should begin light throwing in April.
Following the season, both Stefanski and Browns general manager Andrew Berry publicly supported Mayfield by saying they believe he will bounce back next season as their starter. However, it’s likely the team will at least explore other options at quarterback during this offseason.
Mayfield is under contract next season for $18.9 million after the team exercised his fifth-year option.
Chicago Bears hire Chiefs’ Ryan Poles as general manager
CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Poles made the Chicago Bears this time.
Poles was hired as Chicago’s general manager on Tuesday, almost 15 years after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and then failed to make the final roster.
Poles spent the previous 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office, the past year as executive director of player personnel under general manager Brett Veach. He was the team’s director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick — after Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2.
“The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports,” Poles said in a release. “It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy.”
The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season, hoping new leadership will lift a struggling franchise. They brought in Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian to lead a five-person search team that also included chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips.
They settle don the 36-year-old Poles.
“I think the Bears are in a nice position with him, he’s smart, he knows football, he knows players, he works hard and he’s organized,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “That’s what they’re getting — that’s pretty good intangible things to be putting in your department there. He’s good with people also, and I think he’ll do a nice job.”
A big part of Poles’ job will be solidifying the quarterback position that has haunted the founding NFL franchise for decades.
That likely means figuring out a way to get the most out of Justin Fields and surrounding him with the talent to help him develop. The former Ohio State star had a shaky rookie season, though he also showed potential.
Turning around the franchise will be a big job. First up, he has to help the team settle on a coach after Nagy was let go.
The Bears announced later in the day that Poles had interviewed Jim Caldwell for the coaching job. Caldwell, a former head coach in Detroit and Indianapolis, also talked to the organization about the position on Jan. 15.
Chicago has just seven playoff appearances in the past 30 years.
“We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Ryan’s background and football expertise to our organization,” McCaskey said in a release. “His accomplishments with the Chiefs speak for themselves and amplified the team’s standing as one of the premier franchises in professional sports. We are confident that under his leadership, we will reach our goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Chicago.”
AP source: Raiders request interview with Todd Bowles
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coach opening.
A person familiar with the search said Tuesday the Raiders made the request to speak with Bowles about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates.
Bowles is the third known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo was expected to interview with owner Mark Davis on Tuesday.
Bowles had a 24-40 record in four seasons as head coach of the Jets before getting fired following the 2018 season. New York went 10-6 his first season before finishing last the next three seasons as he struggled to put together a capable offense.
But Bowles is considered one of the brighter defensive minds in the game with his aggressive, blitzing style helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl last season.
During Bowles’ three seasons in Tampa, the Bucs are tied for the third most sacks, rank third in takeaways and fifth in average yards per play allowed.
Bowles also had a three-game stint as interim coach in Miami in 2011 and was defensive coordinator in Arizona in 2013-14.
The Raiders are seeking a full-time coach after Gruden was forced to resign following the release of old offensive emails he wrote.
Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 7-5 record in the regular season and their second playoff berth in 19 years before losing in the wild-card round to the Bengals.
Davis is also seeking a new general manager after firing Mike Mayock last week after three seasons.
The candidates so far in that search include Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Bengals scout Trey Brown and Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph.
Poles played offensive tackle at Boston College, where he blocked for longtime Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He signed with the Bears in 2008, but he didn’t make the roster.
Now he’s the seventh general manager in team history.
The Bears went 48-65 with one winning season and made the postseason twice in the seven years since Pace was hired out of New Orleans’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery. Nagy was 34-31 in four seasons, dropping seven of eight to rival Green Bay. That included a loss at Soldier Field in October in which Aaron Rodgers turned to the crowd after running for a touchdown to help secure yet another win for the Packers over Chicago and screamed, “I still own you! I still own you!”
Pace’s tenure was marred by his inability to settle the quarterback position. He whiffed when he traded up a spot to draft Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in 2017. He also signed Mike Glennon, traded for Nick Foles and paid up for Andy Dalton. And Fields’ future is an ongoing question.
Chicago ranked 24th in yards per game and 27th in scoring last season. The Bears never finished higher 21st on offense under Nagy, who was hired off Reid’s staff in Kansas City to develop Trubisky and turn around a struggling unit.
Fields showed the arm, speed and poise that convinced Pace to trade up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. But he also has plenty of room to grow.
Penciled in as the backup, Fields took over as the starter after Dalton was injured in Week 2. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven) to go with an unimpressive 73.2 passer rating. Fields also missed time because of rib and ankle injuries. And the Bears were 2-8 in the games he started.