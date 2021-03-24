Eagles sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
The Philadelphia Eagles and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed to a contract.
Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. The Eagles only had Jalen Hurts under contract before the move.
Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP, started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos in 2019. He spent his first 11 seasons with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to six playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title.
The 36-year-old Flacco returns home. He grew up close to Philadelphia and went to high school in Audubon, New Jersey. Flacco played two seasons at the University of Delaware and was selected No. 18 overall by the Ravens in 2008.
Flacco is 98-77 as a starter in the regular season, 10-5 in the playoffs. He has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 40,931 yards, 224 touchdowns and 144 interceptions with an 84.1 passer rating.
Hurts, a second-round pick last year, started the final four games for the Eagles, who were 4-11-1. He’s expected to be the starter following the trade of Carson Wentz to Indianapolis.
Kareem Jackson returns to Broncos on 1-year deal
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Leaving “the door open” for Kareem Jackson’s possible return proved yet another shrewd move by new Broncos general manager George Paton.
The veteran safety agreed Tuesday to return to Denver on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
After failing to reach agreement on a restructured deal lowering Jackson’s salary cap hit earlier this month, the Broncos declined to exercise his $10 million option for 2021, freeing the 12th-year pro to check out the open market.
Jackson returns to a refurbished defense that’s been the hallmark of Paton’s first crack at roster building as Rick Spielman’s protégé and John Elway’s successor.
Paton, who said the best teams in the league “can rush and cover,” has put that philosophy into practice by retaining linebacker Von Miller, safety Justin Simmons, defensive end Shelby Harris and now Jackson while adding cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller in free agency.
Steelers cut CB Nelson in a cap-related move
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran cornerback Steven Nelson on Tuesday, opting to cut him rather than trade him, an announcement that came shortly after Nelson tweeted the team was “holding him hostage.”
The team gave the 28-year-old Nelson permission to explore trade destinations last Friday after the AFC North champions re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year deal. Four days later, the Steelers abruptly parted with one of the NFL’s better defenders in the middle of his prime.
The decision saves Pittsburgh about $8.25 million against salary cap, though Nelson does carry a $6.17 million hit in dead money.
Nelson signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Steelers in 2019, one of the richest free-agent deals given out by the typically frugal clubs in the league. He and Joe Haden became one of the league’s top cornerback tandems and one of the reasons the Steelers finished fifth in total defense in 2019 and third in 2020.
Yet Nelson became expendable — though not necessarily replaceable — when Pittsburgh opted to retain Sutton, whose deal is worth $9 million over the next two seasons. The Steelers also have 2019 third-round pick Justin Layne available to play the outside.
Bengals sign ex-Carolina CB Apple to 1-year contract
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday signed free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract.
Apple, a former Ohio State star, was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016 and went to the New Orleans Saints via trade in 2018.
He played for the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract last season but injuries limited him to two games. He has played in 57 career NFL games, with 219 tackles and three interceptions.
Apple will be reunited in the Bengals secondary with former Buckeyes teammate Vonn Bell, who is a starting safety.
Also Tuesday, the Bengals re-signed offensive lineman Quinton Spain, who thanked the team in a tweet “for giving me another chance to get my name out there.”
LB Jones, OL Wilkinson and Bears agree to deals
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Christian Jones and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to one-year contracts on Tuesday.
Jones has seven sacks over 108 games. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit and had three sacks and forced one fumble. He also started 31 games with the Bears from 2014 through 2017.
The 6-foot-6, 329-pound Wilkinson played in 45 games and made 26 starts with Denver from 2017 to 2020 after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts. He made seven starts at right guard in 2018, and 19 at right tackle over the past two years.
— The Associated Press