Early Voting continues for the Aug. 6 primary election. Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes is encouraging residents to take advantage of early voting to avoid the lines on Election Day.
Fawkes thanked voters who already have cast ballots and encouraged those who have not yet voted to bring a friend or a family member when heading to the Early Voting Centers.
Early voting continues through Monday. Early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on St. Croix and St. Thomas and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on St. John at the following locations: .
St. Croix — Elections Office, Sunny Isle Shopping Center ;
St. Joseph Church’s hospitality lounge
St. Thomas — Charlotte Amalie High School’s gym; Tutu Park Mall (former Scotia Bank location). The latter was closed temporarily over concerns about COVID, but reopened on Thursday after cleaning and sanitizing, Fawkes said.
St. John — Julius Sprauve Elementary School’s cafeteria.
The number of early voters to date territorywide is 2,759. The breakdown is as follows: St. Croix — 1,405, St. Thomas --1,292 and St. John — 62.