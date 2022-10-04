Elections extends voter registration hours across V.I.
The Elections System is reminding voters that the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8, general election is Sunday.
Elections will provide extended voter registration hours territorywide from Wednesday to Sunday, according to a news release Elections issued Monday.
The extended hours at the St. Croix and St. Thomas Elections offices; Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
The extended hours at the St. John Elections office: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact the Elections System on St. Croix at (340) 773-1021 and on St. Thomas at (340) 774-3107.