ST. THOMAS — In preparation for roadwork in Estate Dorothea, Island Roads Corp. will begin installing temporary traffic control devices, construction signs, and barricades in the area this week, according to the Public Works Department.
The roadwork will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and is slated to continue through July 31, Public Works said in a news release.
The work is a part of a larger Emergency Relief project that entails completing storm damage repairs on various locations on St. Thomas and St. John. This portion of the project will address damages that were caused by the 2017 hurricanes on Route 333 in Estate Dorothea, below the North Side Fire Station, the release said.
The department is urging motorists to follow safety controls and directives from on-site flaggers and travel with caution in the area. If possible, use alternate traffic routes during the designated work hours.