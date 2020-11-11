USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is awarding $25 million in grants nationwide designed to help partners implement and evaluate innovative conservation practices that have demonstrated benefits on farmland.
The funding was first authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill.
Fourteen projects nationwide received On-Farm Trials awards, including one for almost $1 million for the Caribbean area. Ridge to Reefs, Inc. was awarded $995,991 to bring together a coalition of organizations representing academia, public, private and non-governmental sectors in Puerto Rico to help farmers implement improved Regenerative Production Systems.