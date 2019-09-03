As raging floodwaters pummeled whatever stood in their way and 150-mile-plus winds ripped off roofs, Bahamians battered by Hurricane Dorian added names of their relatives to an ever-growing list of hurricane victims yet to be accounted for.
At least five people have died in the Bahamas, and at least 21 were injured, Bahamas Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said Monday evening.
Videos posted on social media from the Bahamas showed entire towns inundated with water, trapped residents busting through the ceilings of their homes and others perched precariously on their roofs waiting for help.
Massive flooding
Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.
“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in announcing the fatalities. He called the devastation “unprecedented and extensive.”
The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.
Officials said they received a “tremendous” number of calls from people in flooded homes. A radio station received more than 2,000 distress messages, including reports of a 5-month-old baby stranded on a roof and a grandmother with six grandchildren who cut a hole in a roof to escape rising floodwaters. Other reports involved a group of eight children and five adults stranded on a highway and two storm shelters that flooded.
The deaths in the Bahamas came after a previous storm-related fatality in Puerto Rico. At least 21 people were hurt in the Bahamas and evacuated by helicopters, the prime minster said.
Police Chief Samuel Butler urged people to remain calm and share their GPS coordinates, but he said rescue crews had to wait until weather conditions improved.
“We simply cannot get to you,” he told Bahamas radio station ZNS.
Forecasters warned that Dorian could generate a storm surge as high as 23 feet.
Meanwhile in the United States, the National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay off shore, but meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that “only a small deviation” could draw the storm’s dangerous core toward land.
By 11 p.m. Monday, the storm’s top sustained winds had fallen to 130 mph, still within Category 4 range. It remained almost stationary, centered just 30 miles north-northeast of Freeport — about the same distance from the city it had been at 9 a.m. Hurricane-force winds extended outward as far as 45 miles from the center
The water reached roofs and the tops of palm trees. One woman filmed water lapping at the stairs of her home’s second floor.
In Freeport, Dave Mackey recorded video showing water and floating debris surging around his house as the wind shrieked outside.
“Our house is 15 feet up, and right now where that water is is about 8 feet. So we’re pretty concerned right now because we’re not at high tide,” said Mackey, who shared the video with The Associated Press. “Our garage door has already come off. ... Once we come out of it with our lives, we’re happy.”
On Sunday, Dorian churned over Abaco Island with battering winds and surf and heavy flooding.
Parliament member Darren Henfield described the damage as “catastrophic” and said officials did not have information on what happened on nearby cays. “We are in search-and-recovery mode. ... Continue to pray for us.”
Looking for loved ones
On the social-messaging app WhatsApp, nearly 200 people with family members on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas were posting the names and photos of loved ones they had yet to get in contact with. The islands endured more than a day of thrashing from Dorian over the weekend before it made landfall on Grand Bahama on Monday and stalled, whipping up winds of 155 mph in the afternoon.
Samantha James, of Fort Lauderdale, was trying Monday to get in touch with her uncle in Marsh Harbour on the Abaco Islands. But she could not get through and feared the worst.
“I really don’t want nothing happening to him,” she said in a text message. “It was just reported that one of his friends has a broken rib and arm, so I’m praying he’s alive and well.”
Meanwhile, lawmakers and nonprofits in South Florida were gearing up to provide aid to the Bahamas.
“All of us are trying to work together to be ready to head to the Bahamas to give them the much needed relief that we know will be required,” said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, who has family in the Abaco Islands and elsewhere in the Bahamas.
Wilson said the U.S. Coast Guard would conduct search-and-rescue operations, and that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) would provide relief.
“As soon as the storm clears, they’re going to be doing search and rescue,” she said. “In other words, they’re looking for any fatalities. They’re (the Coast Guard) also working with USAID where they have stationed commodities, water and ice in the area, which will be going into the Bahamas to help the people there.”
