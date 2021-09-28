Miya Marcano’s family members searched through the woods near a Seminole County apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, calling her name as they pushed past tree branches and through thick grass, while others knocked on doors to hand out flyers.
“Miya!” they shouted, over and over again. Between searches, some broke down into tears in the Sabal Club Apartments parking lot.
The day before, a pair of maintenance workers at the complex in unincorporated Longwood forced their way into a locked garage, where they found the body of Armando Caballero, who authorities on Monday described as a “person of interest” in Marcano’s disappearance.
Marcano has ties to both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. She was a 2012 Prince and Princess show contestant on Tortola.
Authorities in Seminole County and Orange County Sheriff John Mina described Caballero’s death as an apparent suicide.
It wasn’t immediately clear from the available reports if Caballero, 27, had lived or worked at the Sabal Club Apartments. But the complex provided Marcano’s family with another place to look for her, on the fifth day after she vanished without explanation.
Marc Marcano, her uncle, said he has been searching for his niece since Friday, sleeping in vehicles with his family near her apartment complex.
Family members and friends started out early Tuesday at the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida, where Marcano lived and was last seen, to search the area and distribute flyers.
They then moved to the Sabal Club complex, where they organized supporters for a search and door-knocking effort.
“Help that we can get … we’ll take it,” Marc Marcano said. He implored those searching to look closely for any signs of his niece while talking to residents.
“Think about if you were kidnapped, what would you want to do?” he said. “If you’re handcuffed or tied to something in a room, you’re not going to be right next to the window, so you gotta listen for the faintest sounds. Say her name. Knock on the door and say her name.”
Local law enforcement officials arrived at the complex just before noon to conduct their own search, asking for family and friends to allow them to establish a perimeter with dogs.
Caballero, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments, had inappropriately entered Marcano’s apartment with a master key just minutes before she was last seen at the complex near UCF, Mina said Monday. He said Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but was “repeatedly rebuffed” by the young woman. Marcano, a Valencia College student from South Florida, also works at the apartment complex.
Mina said deputies had issued an arrest warrant for Caballero for burglary before he was found dead by the maintenance staff at Sabal Club, who according to a report told deputies the garage in which he was found is used to store paint and is usually unlocked.
Mina said deputies talked to Caballero Friday evening, but did not consider him a suspect or person of interest at that time.
According to a video published by WESH Channel 2, a man who matched the description of Caballero was seen Saturday morning leaving his parked car and walking into a nearby building holding a blanket and a bag. WESH reported he was also carrying gloves.
The vehicle he was recorded exiting matched the vehicle description and license plate of the car recovered by law enforcement after his death. It wasn’t immediately clear at which building he was parked.
Marcano was last seen Friday at about 5 p.m. at the Arden Villas apartments just off University Boulevard. She was scheduled to board a flight that evening but never made it on the plane, OCSO said.
Semone Westmaas, Marcano’s aunt, said the family found her niece’s bedroom in disarray after her disappearance, which was unusual for Marcano.
In a statement, Arden Villas said all potential employees are vetted through a national background check and, after being hired, undergo “thorough sexual harassment deterrence training.”
“Concerning Mr. Caballero specifically, no records of either burglary or sexual assault were found, and rumors to the contrary appear to be based on online documents referencing someone else with the same name,” spokesperson Chris Daly said in a statement.
“... We take all accusations very seriously but received none from any parties involved directly or indirectly with the situation.”
The apartment complex is currently enhancing its security protocols, the statement said.
“We are in the process of reviewing our entire security apparatus and will make changes or upgrades as warranted,” Daly said.