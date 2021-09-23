Fields to make first start for Bears with Dalton hurt
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears planned to have Justin Fields adjust to the NFL while watching from the sideline as a backup to veteran Andy Dalton.
Well, so much for that.
Fields is set to make his first start when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday the team will go with the prized rookie quarterback with Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury.
“Justin’s gonna be our starter,” he said. “His prep starts ... right now.”
Nagy said Dalton remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy. Nagy said the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week, though the Bears don’t think he will be placed on injured reserve. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback.
Fields got his first extended look last week in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati when he took over on Chicago’s final drive in the first half after getting in a handful of plays earlier in the game. He led the Bears the rest of the way.
Fans have been calling for the team to go with the former Ohio State star since trading up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. And now, they’ll get their wish.
Dolphins say Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Raiders
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s bruised ribs are actually fractured ribs, and that means the Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this week when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Dolphins announced the updated diagnosis Wednesday after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs. Further exams showed the fractures, and the Dolphins already have decided that Jacoby Brissett will start this weekend.
It’s unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined. Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not want to offer a timetable for a potential return but said Tagovailoa is already improving.
“This is a tough kid,” Flores said. “He wants to play. He’s actually trying to play. We’re going to save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and then take it week to week from there.”
Brissett last started a game at the end of 2019, though he played almost the entire game against Buffalo last weekend. He’s 12-20 as a starter, the role he said he prepares himself for each week.
“I think that’s been my mentality since I got in the league,” Brissett said.
Browns’ Beckham full go in practice, closer to return
BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr.’s return moved a little closer to reality.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year.
“We’ll see how he progresses this week, but I expect him to be full go today at practice,” Stefanski said before the Browns worked out in their indoor field house because of heavy rain.
Last week, Stefanski slammed shut any speculation about Beckham’s status by saying he would not play against Houston days before the home opener.
Beckham had been in line to play Week 1 at Kansas City, but was ruled inactive following pregame warmups after telling the team he wasn’t prepared to handle the workload they had in store for him.
— The Associated Press
Stefanski was asked if the plan is for Beckham to play against the Bears.
“The plan is to practice Wednesday, see how it goes this week, but I’m not ruling him out,” Stefanski said.
Beckham has been listed as “limited” in every Cleveland practice through the season’s first two weeks.
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old, who recovered from anterior cruciate ligament surgery quicker than expected, looked like he has since training camp, running crisp routes with his customary bursts of speed.
Beckham’s return could come at an ideal time for the Browns, who will be without receiver Jarvis Landry for at least three games. Landry suffered a sprained knee ligament against the Texans and went on injured reserve Monday.
Stefanski remains noncommittal on Beckham, but appreciates what he can give quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cleveland’s offense.
“We’ll see how it goes, but I’ll tell you Odell has been great out here at practice,” Stefanski said. “He’s working really hard. He’s gotten a ton of reps with just him and Baker, a ton of reps in seven-on-seven and the team drills. I think the guys recognize that he is a dynamic football player.”
When other Cleveland players have come back from injuries, they’ve typically been eased back with limited playing time. Stefanski was asked if Beckham would be on a reduced number of snaps once he’s back on the field.
“We’ve got to be smart with any player coming off of an injury,” he said. “We have to be mindful of where that player is and then make decisions on a case-by-case basis. Specific to Odell, if he plays in the game, I can’t tell you if there will be a pitch count or not.”