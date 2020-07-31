Muslims queue up to enter a disinfection chamber set up as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak, prior to entering Al Mashun Grand Mosque's compound to attend an Eid al-Adha prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, July 31, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or "Feast of the Sacrifice," is a holiday which honors the prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, as he is known in the Bible, for his willingness to sacrifice his son on the order of God who was testing his faith. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)