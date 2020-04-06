SAN DIEGO — The Navy captain who was removed from command of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The New York Times reported on Sunday that Capt. Brett E. Crozier, fired from his post last week, had tested positive, citing two Naval Academy classmates of Crozier’s who are close to him and his family.
The commander began exhibiting symptoms before he was removed from the warship on Thursday, two of his classmates told the newspaper.
On Wednesday, Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, said the Navy is moving to do much of what Crozier asked in his letter, including a plan to move almost 3,000 sailors off the ship within days.
