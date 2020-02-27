ORLANDO, Fla. — A 21-year-old Florida man who works as a street-corner sign spinner turned in an envelope he found that was stuffed with $20,000 in $100 bills, deputies said.
Benjamin Feliciano of Port St. Lucie earns about $25 a day twirling the ad promoting a local furniture company along U.S. Highway 1 in Jensen Beach.
When he found the envelope, filled with muddy cash, he put it in a clean plastic bag and flagged down a passing deputy to turn it in, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Soon after Feliciano’s find, the man who lost the cash filed a report describing the amount and the currency exactly. He was given his money back, deputies said.
Feliciano, who took the job in order to buy a means of transportation, was given a new bicycle.
A private citizen who works closely with a unit of the sheriff’s office bought the bike.
“Ben was thrilled, but said he has no immediate plans of giving up his job,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.
“We think Ben is amazing and his good deed is certainly worth sharing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.