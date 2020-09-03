Haskins will be Washington’s Week 1 starting QB
Ron Rivera told his players Dwayne Haskins will be Washington’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It’s not a surprising development but a confirmation that the 2019 first-round pick did enough to earn the job under Rivera’s new regime. Haskins got the nod over Kyle Allen, whom Rivera knew well from his time with Carolina, and veteran Alex Smith, who’s less than two years removed from breaking his right leg.
Rivera noticed Haskins getting ahead of the learning curve in training camp after no in-person offseason workouts disrupted the 23-year-old’s opportunity to learn new offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system. Haskins said Monday he wanted to show the work he put in and he’s “just trying to do my best and master the offense as much as I can on a daily basis.” It’s working.
“The way we approach the quarterback position, the way we go about our quarterback position, he’s bought in 100 percent,” said Turner, who was offensive quality control coach for the Panthers during Newton’s first two seasons.
Chargers’ safety James out for season after surgery
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn knew he would need plenty of contingency plans this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and no preseason games. Now he must go to one contingency he was hoping to avoid — replacing one of his top defensive players.
Safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, the team announced on Wednesday.
James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday. It is the second time in five seasons that James has had a season end due to a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee as a sophomore at Florida State in 2016 during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year.
“Losing a guy like DJ, you never saw that coming, We’re going to be OK but we want to make sure his head space is OK,” Lynn said. “He’s frustrated, but I know he will bounce back.”
After being an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, James played in only five games last season due to a foot injury.
— The Associated Press
Bengals sign RB Joe Mixon to 4-year extension
CINCINNATI — The Bengals felt a backlash when they drafted running back Joe Mixon in the second round, acknowledging they were taking a risk.
Three years later, they’ve made a long-term commitment.
Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season on Wednesday, a vote of confidence for a player who has rehabilitated his image and evolved into one of the league’s top running backs.
The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he was suspended for punching a woman in the face. The Bengals drew a backlash with the choice, prompting owner Mike Brown to acknowledge they were “taking a risk” on Mixon because he’s so talented.
Mixon has avoided trouble and emerged as one of the NFL’s top running backs. He was entering the final season on his original contract.
Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Patriots intend to release receiver Mohamed Sanu, ending a disappointing tenure in New England that was marred by injuries.
NFL Network was the first to report the Patriots’ decision.
New England traded a 2020 second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons last October for the eighth-year veteran hoping to provide some stability to its young group of receivers. But injuries limited Sanu to just eight games with the Patriots last season, including six starts. He finished with just 26 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown. He had ankle surgery this offseason.
— The Associated Press