Lynn Wencus, of Wrentham, Mass., holds a poster, with a likeness of her son Jeff, at her home, in Wrentham, on Wednesday. Wencus lost her son to a heroin overdose in 2017. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and virtually all U.S. states have agreed to a new settlement of opioid lawsuits. The deal reached Thursday would require members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker to pay $5.5-6 billion in cash. A bankruptcy judge must still approve the deal.