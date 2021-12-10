FILE — A health care worker, left, checks in a man at a NYC mobile vaccine clinic in the Manhattan borough of New York, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. A surprise year-end decree by Mayor Bill de Blasio orders virtually all businesses to get workers vaccinated, forcing vaccine holdouts to choose between jabs or jobs. The mandate will take effect Dec. 27, with workers needing to provide proof they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)