Former St. John resident Allegra Muilenburg — whose stage name is Allegra Miles — won’t be continuing on ABC’s “American Idol.”
Muilenburg, a 19-year-old singer who currently lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., made it through 13 episodes of this season, but failed to get enough votes from the public, despite an overwhelmingly positive reception from the show’s judges.
Last week, she also didn’t get enough votes, but after singing an original song, “Tainted,” the three celebrity judges — singers Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — voted for her to advance to the top 14.
Muilenburg again wowed judges and the crowd on Sunday, singing and playing piano to her rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes.”
“That is why we saved you,” Bryan said. “A beautiful performance. Loved when you got up on the piano, loved when you took your hands off the piano and got free. I loved all the falsetto voices, you nailed them all. Great performance.”
Muilenburg was also a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2020, where judge Nick Jonas called her voice “magical.”
“You find a way to thread that needle through a performance so effortlessly to where I’m just entranced,” the Jonas Brothers singer said at the time.
She ultimately failed to advance after her next performance, finishing as a semi-finalist.
Muilenburg’s parents, Raf and Thia, moved to South Florida when she was 11 to give her a better chance at success in the music industry. Her father was raised on St. John.
Today, Muilenburg performs all over Palm Beach County and beyond, having recently sang with her band at the South Florida Fair.