For most South Floridians, Bucaramanga, Colombia, is probably nowhere to be found on their travel bucket lists.
But Spirit Airlines last month added the city of 580,000 people — known for its eco-tourism, commercial expos and 12,000-foot Andean peaks — to its list of Latin American destinations, along with Baranquilla. The move pushed the number of Colombian cities the Broward-based airline serves from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to seven.
For the city of Fort Lauderdale, the new service helped burnish its credentials as an international destination. At an airport ceremony, Mayor Dean Trantalis hailed the move as a chance “to build those bridges, to take down those walls between us and those folks who live in South America, Central America and the Caribbean.”
The opportunity isn’t lost on major airlines serving the airport. They are adding more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean, despite waves of international flights being operated by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and others down Interstate 95 from Miami International Airport.
In an annual message to the public, Mark Gale, CEO and director of aviation at the airport, said international passenger traffic increased by nearly 3 percent to 8.8 million passengers in 2019, which also includes services from Canada and overseas. Five years ago, international traffic accounted for 19 percent of traffic, he wrote on the airport website. Today, that number has increased to 24 percent.
Spirit is up to 29 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, with flights covering geography ranging from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Aruba to Central America to Colombia to Lima, Peru. In April, the airline will add flights to Guatemala City, San Salvador and San Croix in the Virgin Islands.
“I think it’s incredible you can get on a plane in Fort Lauderdale and you can be in San Jose, Costa Rica, in three hours,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning for Spirit.
But why an out-the-way city like Bucaramanga?
“It’s very rich in people who are from the Latin culture, whether it’s expats living in the U.S., [or] people who want to visit their relatives,” Kirby said. “We felt there clearly was a connection between the U.S. and Colombia.”
The leisure market in Latin America is a prime target for Spirit, a discount carrier that sells most onboard services a la carte.
“If we see strength in the marketplace, we look to add frequency where it makes sense and look for an additional gateway,” Kirby said.
For example, in an existing market such as the Central American city of San Salvador, capital of El Salvador, the company will add flights from other U.S. cities, as it is from Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
The airline is also looking to fly to farther distances after ordering dozens of the longer range Airbus 320neo jetliner. “It does give us the ability to look at markets deeper into South America,” Kirby said.
In the early 2000s, the airline was first at the Fort Lauderdale airport, along with JetBlue, to open significant international services to points south. Kirby said his airline “has surpassed JetBlue in terms of available seats to the region.”
Last year, New York-based JetBlue, which is the airport’s largest carrier in terms of passengers carried, opened a subsidiary in Dania Beach to develop vacation packages for its customers.
The airline says it offers passengers an array of deals at hotels in Aruba, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, with customers getting perks such as room and restaurant discounts, free airport transfers, resort credits and free mini-bar access.
“Our focus in Florida is relatively balanced between leisure travelers and customers visiting friends and relatives,” said spokeswoman Tamara Young. “We continue to find success in both segments. Our route portfolio is a good mix of beach/adventure tourism destinations and large metro areas that connect Latin American and Caribbean travelers to Florida. We also see a very healthy mix of traffic originating in our international destinations.’
In 2017, Southwest Airlines opened its international terminal at the airport. The airline did not respond to emailed questions about the passenger draw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.