The Forum’s Film Festival continues with the documentary film “Writing with Fire,” today at 7 p.m. at the Antilles School’s Prior-Jollek Hall.
The 2021 Indian documentary, directed by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, focuses on the Dalit women (oppressed caste) running the newspaper Khabar Lahariya as they shift from 14 years of print to digital journalism using smart phones. The multi-award winning and nominated film is the first Indian documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
“Writing with Fire” gives an insight into how Dalit women are fighting for a better future through telling their stories using modern technology.
Tickets are $10 for adults and teachers and $5 for students, available online at Google: The Forum —Promotix.