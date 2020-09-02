FILE — In this May 4, 2019, file photo, jockey Flavien Prat, aboard Country House, center, looks on as jockey Luis Saez, right, aboard Maximum Security, crosses the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. What happened next set horse racing off on a year-long odyssey of chaos. From a historic DQ to doping, lawsuits to a global pandemic, and then a Triple Crown turned upside down. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)