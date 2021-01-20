No. 8 Houston 86, Tulsa 59: Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes added 18 points and seven rebounds and No. 8 Houston avenged its only loss with a win over Tulsa on Wednesday night.
Sasser, who scored 18 points in the first half, finished 8 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. Tramon Mark had 11 points and six rebounds for the Cougars.
Houston (12-1, 7-1 American) shot 43%, including 13 of 32 on 3-pointers. The Cougars outrebounded Tulsa 52-24, and had a 26-7 advantage in second-chance points.
The Cougars won their fifth straight since falling to the Golden Hurricane 65-64 in Tulsa on Dec. 29.
Brandon Rachal scored 18 points, and Keshawn Williams added 10 points for Tulsa (8-5, 5-3). The Golden Hurricane shot 37% and were 7 of 22 on 3-pointers.
Georgia Tech 83, No. 20 Clemson 65: Josh Pastner wondered how his Georgia Tech team would respond after a 17-day layoff. Not to worry.
The Yellow Jackets turned in one of their most impressive showings of the season, routing No. 20 Clemson as three players scored more than 20 points Wednesday night.
Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece. “We punched ‘em in the mouth,” Usher said.
The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away after the break to hand the Tigers their second straight blowout loss.
