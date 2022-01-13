Much-maligned Garoppolo keeping focus on playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo’s long-term future as quarterback in San Francisco has been in doubt ever since the 49ers traded away three first-round picks in the spring to make Trey Lance the heir apparent at the position.
The present has Garoppolo ready to lead the Niners into the playoffs with a wild-card meeting on Sunday at Dallas in what once again could be his final start for San Francisco.
“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Garoppolo said Wednesday. “It has been in mine really this whole season. I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and whatnot. So it was a little different. But, at the same time, you’ve got to toe that line because you don’t want to get too emotional in those moments. You’ve just got to go play football when it comes down to it, but, the human side definitely comes into play.”
Garoppolo has done a good enough job playing football to be in this position once again, leading the late game-tying drive in regulation against the Rams last week to get San Francisco back into the postseason.
Giants co-owner says past season was his low point
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The low point in New York Giants co-owner John Mara’s more than 30-year association with the franchise was seeing the team’s struggles in a four-win season that led to the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman and the firing of coach Joe Judge.
Speaking less than 24 hours after firing his third coach since early December 2017, Mara said Wednesday the Giants need to build from the ground up again after posting a 4-13 record and missing the playoffs for the fifth straight year.
“Honestly, I would have to say yes, yes, it is,” Mara said of the 2021 being his low point. “I kept thinking during this season that we had hit rock bottom, and then each week it got a little worse.”
While he’s certain Giants fans have little faith in his ability to pick the next general manager, he and co-owner Steve Tisch are confident they have assembled a good group of candidates. They are going to take their time, follow a process and find the right man.
Mara said the new general manager would lead the search for a coach, but there would be no package deals, where an incoming GM was guaranteed to bring in someone he worked with this past season.
In a roughly 18-minute Zoom call, Mara said he had regrets about past decisions but seemed confident the Giants would finally get it right this time.
NFL regular-season ratings up 10% over last season
An extra week of games, close finishes and a non-election year helped propel the NFL to its highest regular-season ratings in six years.
The 272 regular-season games averaged 17.1 million viewers across television and digital platforms, that is a 10% increase over 2020 and is the league’s highest average since 2015.
“There’s a strong argument to be made that the National Football League is the single most important entity in popular culture. And the numbers of viewers watching the NFL bears that out,” said Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp.
It was expected that the audience would increase after the 2020 season was played in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with empty stadiums presenting a strange viewing dynamic, and many people’s viewing habits changing. The first half of that season also occurred in the midst of a presidential campaign, when many were watching cable news channels.
— The Associated Press
“Ratings and viewership from year to year are never a straight line. There’s always some ins and outs,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president and chief operating officer, NFL Media. “Certainly 2020 was a unique year in a lot of different ways, but when you think about this season with full stadiums and the game itself, it was an awesome regular season.”
Three of the five television packages experienced double-digit growth. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and the “Thursday Night Football” package on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime were both up 16% from last season, followed by NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” at 11%.
This was also the first season when the league played 17 regular-season games. Despite the extra games, there were not many blowouts. According to the league, 64% of all games this season were within one score in the fourth quarter.
NFL games ranked in the top 16 and 91 of the top 100 telecasts on television during the season, according to Nielsen. The Dallas Cowboys were involved in five of the 10 most-viewed games, including the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day match with the Las Vegas Raiders, which averaged 40.8 million viewers on CBS. That was the most-watched regular-season game on any network in 31 years and one of only two since 1988 to average at least 40 million.
CBS was up 9% over last season with the 18.09 million average being its highest since 2015. That includes a 21.59 million average during its 10 national game windows.
Fox’s Sunday games increased 2%, averaging 18.57 million, but did have five of the 10 most-watched games. The Week 11 game between the Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs led the way with a 28.7 million average.
The final season of the Fox. NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video “Thursday Night Football” tri-cast averaged 16.4 million. Coincidentally, the biggest game in that package wasn’t on Thursday night but Christmas Day, as the Cleveland Browns-Green Bay Packers contest averaged 28.6 million.
“Sunday Night Football” is on pace to become prime time’s most-watched show for the 11th consecutive season at 19.3 million. Tampa Bay had NBC’s top two games, including Tom Brady’s return to New England during Week 4 (27.2 million).
ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” averaged 14.18 million. It is the network’s best regular-season viewership since 2010 and third best since 2006, when the package moved mainly to cable from ABC. The nine “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” alternate broadcasts averaged 1.6 million, with the highest being 1.96 million for the New York Giants-Kansas City game on Week 8.
16 of 1450 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
Medical marvel: Watt tries quick return for Cardinals
AP-FBN-Cardinals-Watt
Jan 12, 2022 4:55 PM — 766 words
By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
The Arizona Cardinals are a team in desperate need of a spark, stumbling into the playoffs with a 1-4 mark over the past five games.
J.J. Watt and his bionic left shoulder might be able to provide it.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is trying to complete an unlikely comeback from a serious shoulder injury in an effort to help the Cardinals’ defense when they travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in the wild-card round.
“The only thing that matters to me is being out there for my teammates, trying to help us win a game and get to the end goal,” Watt said Wednesday. “That’s all this is about. I’m not doing all this work and not trying to come back in half the time for no reason.”
The idea Watt could return seemed absurd in late October. The injury was reportedly serious and the 11-year veteran confirmed most of the details Wednesday, including a dislocated shoulder, torn rotator cuff, torn labrum and capsule. He also dislocated his biceps tendon and had surgery on Nov. 3.
Doctors told Watt a normal expectation for a return was four to six months. A little over two months later, he could be back.
There are no guarantees he’ll actually be on the field against the Rams. He has tested the shoulder against offensive linemen in simulated situations, but a real practice Thursday is the next step.
“It’s been a lot of work, it’s been a lot of time put in by a lot of people that I’m very thankful for,” Watt said. “And I’m just looking forward to getting out there, seeing how it goes, and help this team get to where it wants to go.”
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has said several times how impressive it was to see Watt attack his comeback bid. The 6-foot-5, 288-pound defensive end was at some practices over the past few weeks, doing conditioning work to stay in shape.
Kingsbury — like everyone else — doesn’t know what to expect. But he’d obviously welcome Watt back onto the field.
“I don’t have a feel either way,” Kingsbury said. “It’s been a while since he’s been out there, and I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. He’s done everything he possibly can, like I said. Weight room, training room, there’s nothing left for him to do in there, so it was time to progress out on the field.”
Watt was injured in Arizona’s 31-5 win on Oct. 24 over the Houston Texans, which pushed the Cardinals to 7-0 for the season. Since he has been sidelined, the Cardinals haven’t looked like the same team with a 4-6 record, and it has taken some of the excitement out of the team’s first appearance in the postseason since 2015.
Arizona’s fade isn’t just because of Watt’s absence. The Cardinals have certainly had other issues: Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is out with a knee injury. They’ve also struggled with ill-timed penalties and stopping the run.
“It’s just a matter of playing good football, gap soundness and sometimes just a matter of making a play,” Watt said. “We know (run defense) is an area we want to be good at, and that’s an area we need to be good at.”
This isn’t the first time a serious injury has interrupted Watt’s stellar career. He’s missed big chunks of three other seasons, including 2016, ‘17 and ’19. If Watt returns Monday, it also won’t be the first time he returns quickly from a serious injury.
In 2019, he tore his pectoral muscle when he was with the Texans and missed the final eight regular-season games. He returned for the playoffs and helped the Texans rally from a 16-0 deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in the wild-card round.
“Those are the things you come back for and that’s why you play the game, for those moments,” Watt said.
Watt’s hoping for another one Monday.