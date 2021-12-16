Germany expels Russian diplomats over Berlin killing
BERLIN — Germany announced Wednesday it is expelling two Russian diplomats after a German court concluded that Moscow was behind the killing of a Chechen man in Berlin two years ago.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the state-ordered killing a “grave breach of German law and the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany.” Russia’s ambassador in Berlin was summoned to discuss the court’s finding and informed of the diplomats’ expulsion, she said.
The 2019 brazen daylight killing of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity, sparked outrage in Berlin and prompted the German government to expel two other Russian diplomats at the time — a move Russia swiftly reciprocated.
The two diplomats being expelled now are linked to Russian intelligence agencies, according to Associated Press sources.
Judges at Berlin’s regional court on Wednesday convicted 56-year-old Vadim Krasikov of the killing, but said he had acted on the orders of Russian federal authorities, who provided him with a false identity, a fake passport and the resources to carry out the hit near Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park on Aug. 23, 2019.
“The central government of the Russian Federation was the author of this crime,” presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi said, labeling the killing “state terrorism.”
Baerbock said during a call Tuesday with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, she had made clear that Germany wants an “open and honest exchange with Russia,” and that this should happen “on the basis of international law and mutual respect.”
“It is clear that acts such as the Tiergarten murder weigh heavily on this relationship,” she said. “The German government will do everything necessary to ensure that security in our country and the respect for our laws is ensured.”
After Wednesday’s verdict, Russia’s ambassador in Berlin issued a statement rejecting allegations of Russian involvement in the killing.
Amid tensions with China, French MPs arrive in Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.
François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France’s Parliament, is leading the latest delegation’s visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.
“We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake for our countries,” de Rugy told reporters at the airport.
In October, another group of French lawmakers led by Sen. Alain Richard met with Tsai, Taiwanese economic and health officials, and the Mainland Affairs Council. That visit was part of regular parliamentary exchanges that had been ongoing for years.
China tried to get the previous visit called-off, with its embassy in France saying ahead of time that it would not only damage China’s core interests and undermine Chinese-French relations, but would also impact France’s own “reputation and interests.”
China claims Taiwan as part of its national territory and says the self-ruled island democracy should not have official government exchanges with other countries. Taiwan, however, has been stepping up exchanges with countries that don’t officially recognize it as a country. Chinese pressure has reduced the number of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to just 14.
Jewish groups demand removal of ‘insulting’ tweets
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A judge on Wednesday ordered Dutch right-wing populist lawmaker Thierry Baudet to take down four tweets in which he drew comparisons between coronavirus lockdown measures and the treatment of Jews under the Nazi regime, saying they “instrumentalized” the suffering of Jews.
Two Jewish organizations and a group of Holocaust survivors went to court in Amsterdam to demand the tweets be removed, describing them as “seriously insulting and unnecessarily hurtful to the murdered victims of the Holocaust, survivors and relatives.”
Among the tweets was one that called people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus “the new Jews, the exclusionists who look the other way are the new Nazis and NSBers.” NSB is the acronym for the National Socialist Movement, the Dutch branch of the Nazi party.
— The Associated Press
“The comparison you made in the contested posts goes beyond what can can be justified in the interests of robust public debate,” the judge hearing the case said. The judge’s name was not immediately available.
“By equating in the messages, without any nuance, the situation of unvaccinated citizens with the fate of the Jews in the 1930s and ’40s, you make a comparison, as I said earlier, that is factually wrong and you wrongly use, in other words you instrumentalize, the human suffering of Jews in the Holocaust and the memories of them,” the judge added.
The court ordered Baudet to remove the tweets from his Twitter feed within 48 hours. If he does not, he must pay 25,000 euros ($28,000) each day that they remain online.
In a reaction on Twitter, Baudet called the judgment “Insane, incomprehensible.”
“We are angry and combative. And of course we will appeal,” he tweeted.
Baudet is leader of the right-wing populist party Forum for Democracy which has five seats in the lower house of Dutch parliament.
The Jewish groups that started the civil case against Baudet welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement that it “made an important contribution to indicating the limits of the public debate.”
1 of 1 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
Norway fines dating app Grindr $7.16M over privacy breach
AP-EU-Norway-Grindr, 2nd Ld-Writethru
Dec 15, 2021 10:51 AM — 398 words
By JAN M. OLSEN and KELVIN CHAN Associated Press
Eds: UPDATES: Adds comments Grindr, bylines. With AP Photos.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s data privacy watchdog on Wednesday fined gay dating app Grindr 65 million kroner ($7.16 million) for sending sensitive personal data to hundreds of potential advertising partners without users’ consent — a breach of strict European Union privacy rules.
The Norwegian Data Protection Authority said it imposed its highest fine to date because the California-based company didn’t comply with the EU’s tough data protection regulations. Norway isn’t a member of the 27-nation bloc but closely mirrors EU rules.
Grindr said the agency’s findings related to consent policies from years ago, not its current practices, and that it is considering its next steps, including an appeal.
The data watchdog “relies on a series of flawed findings, introduces many untested legal perspectives, and the proposed fine is therefore still entirely out of proportion with those flawed findings,” said Grindr’s chief privacy officer, Shane Wiley.
In 2020, Norway’s Consumer Council filed a complaint against Grindr for disclosing information about its users, including GPS locations, IP addresses, ages, gender and their use of the app, to several third parties for marketing purposes. That allowed users to be identified and third parties to potentially share personal information further.
The data privacy watchdog said users “were forced to accept the privacy policy in its entirety to use the app” and were not asked specifically if they wanted to allow their data to be shared with third parties “for behavioral advertisement.”
“Furthermore, the information about the sharing of personal data was not properly communicated to users,” contrary to EU requirements for “valid consent,” the agency said.
The Consumer Council’s director of digital policy, Finn Myrstad, said the decision by the Data Protection Authority “sends a strong signal to all companies involved in commercial surveillance.”
Ala Krinickyte with the nonprofit European Center for Digital Rights said “it is astonishing that the DPA has to convince Grindr that its users are LGBT+ and that this fact is not a commodity to be bartered.”
Grindr said in a statement that “protecting users’ interests and ensuring that we put them in control of their personal data have always been our top priorities.”
“We have also been proactive in adopting industry-leading privacy positions and tools, like detailed consent flows, granular user privacy controls, and ‘just-in-time’ app notifications,” Wiley said.