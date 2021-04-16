NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer asked Thursday that her July trial be delayed until next year, saying sex trafficking charges recently added to an alleged conspiracy to recruit teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse requires much more trial preparation.
Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that a superseding indictment last month makes it impossible to be ready for trial by July 12.
She asked for a minimum three-month delay but said postponing until mid-January was likely necessary because lawyers have prior commitments until then.
Maxwell, 59, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested last July. She is held without bail.
Prosecutors said last week they will oppose delaying the trial.
Original charges involved three girls from 1994 to 1997. The rewritten indictment added a fourth victim to the case and stretched the alleged conspiracy until 2004.
“Defending quarter-century-old allegations has required investigation across this country and around the world. Investigating the new allegations will require the same efforts and diligence,” Sternheim wrote.
She also called it “laughable” that prosecutors cited the coronavirus as reason for a delay in bringing new charges while opposing additional time for the defense to prepare for trial.
“Defense preparation is not immune to the impact of the pandemic,” she said.
Epstein faced sex trafficking charges when he took his life in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019.
Prosecutors said the newer charges against Maxwell developed when a woman spoke after Maxwell’s arrest about her abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s.
Two days after the superseding indictment was returned in Manhattan federal court, Sternheim called it “shocking, unfair, and an abuse of power,” saying the charges were based on evidence prosecutors had in their possession for years.
“That the government has made this move late in the game — with trial set for July 12th — is obvious tactical gamesmanship,” Sternheim wrote in a letter to the judge.
Prosecutors conceded that the woman whose claims led to the new charges was interviewed in 2007 during a probe of Epstein in Florida. But they said she did not agree to be interviewed in the government’s current probe until last July. And in-person interviews were not finished until January.
Prosecutors said they then spent two months corroborating the woman’s claims before seeking the superseding indictment in late March. Maxwell’s arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for this month.
According to the indictment, the woman was sexually abused multiple times by Epstein between 2001 and 2004 at his Palm Beach, Fla., residence, beginning when she was 14 years old.
It said Maxwell groomed the girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein by giving her gifts and cash.
