Giants QB Jones says hamstring feeling better
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While saying his injured right hamstring was feeling better, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scrambled when asked whether he would be able to play this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.
Giants coach Joe Judge said earlier Wednesday he was optimistic Jones would be able to return after missing last weekend’s game in Seattle. The rookie coach tempered his comments, saying Jones has to show he can protect himself before he will be allowed to play Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Jones practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the Giants (5-7) held a walk-through workout to start preparations for the Cardinals (6-6). The second-year player said he has tested his hamstring in some drills with trainers, and his job for the rest of the week is doing everything he can to get ready.
Veteran backup Colt McCoy, who played in the win over Seattle, would get the start again if Jones is not ready.
The game has playoff implications for both New York and Arizona. The Giants have won four in a row and are currently in first place in the NFC based on a tiebreaker with Washington (5-7). The Cardinals have lost three straight and four of five and are just outside a playoff spot.
Broncos’ Bouye suspended six games for PED violation
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A.J. Bouye’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances caps a disheartening first season in Denver for the eight-year veteran and leaves the Broncos without their top three cornerbacks.
Bouye’s suspension is the latest blow in a disappointing season rocked by an injury epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic that’s snared a wide swath of players, coaches and team executives.
“It’s obviously upsetting what happened, but it’s 2020,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “I mean, you can expect anything to happen this year and that’s what we’re doing and when something does pop up, we roll with it and keep moving on.”
Bouye received the supplement in question from the same medical professional that led to Will Fuller and Bradley Roby of the Houston Texans getting suspended for six games last week, KOA NewsRadio in Denver reported. Fuller and Roby said last week they had been assured the product was safe, but it turned out to contain a substance on the league’s banned list.
“Yeah, I was disappointed for him,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said about an hour after the league suspended Bouye.
— The Associated Press