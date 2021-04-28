Giants pick up fifth-year option for Saquon Barkley
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract for running back Saquon Barkley.
The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year is recovering from a torn right ACL in Week 2 of last season.
Barkley, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, ran for 1,307 yards that season and caught 91 passes for 721 yards. He had 15 touchdowns combined rushing and receiving.
Barkley had 1,441 yards from scrimmage in 2019, but missed three games because of a high ankle sprain.
He is hopeful to be ready for training camp this summer.
“Very excited,” Barkley told The Associated Press during the winter. “Obviously things were a little shaky in the beginning of the year. ... I got hurt, they started getting things clicking and I think you saw when we got the running game going, we were very hard to beat. When you have a great running game, a great defense and a great quarterback and talent all around, which I believe we have, we can take that middle portion toward the end of the season when we played some of our best ball and start off with that, I think we’re going to be in a very good place.”
The Giants finished 6-10 in 2020, but barely missed winning the weak NFC East that Washington took at 7-9. Barkley now will earn a fully guaranteed $7.217 million in 2022.
WR Brown returning to Tampa on one-year deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million, including incentives, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and a little more than $3 million guaranteed, had not been announced by the reigning Super Bowl champions.
NFL Network was first to report the deal.
The Bucs were already assured of returning all 22 starters from their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL title game in February. Bringing back Brown ensures Tom Brady will pursue an eighth Super Bowl ring with the entire “band” of offensive playmakers assembled around the 43-year-old quarterback last season.
General manager Jason Licht made good on a promise to keep the team together by placing the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin, signing linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David to multi-year contracts, and bringing back tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on one-year deals.
Brady and left tackle Donovan Smith contributed to the effort by signing salary-cap- friendly contract extensions that freed money to help Licht get it done.
The agreement with Brown comes after the receiver, who joined the Bucs midway through last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, settled a civil lawsuit filed against Brown by a former trainer.
Colts exercise 5th-year option on guard Nelson
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made the obvious move Wednesday by exercising the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract Wednesday.
General manager Chris Ballard’s next move to keep one of the league’s top offensive lines is anybody’s guess.
Nelson, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 games at left guard for the Colts and is the first offensive lineman since the 1970 merger to earn All-Pro honors each of his first three seasons. Nelson joined Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell as the only players to achieve the feat.
There’s no doubting the impact Nelson has made.
Before the Notre Dame star arrived in Indianapolis, the Colts had one of the leakiest lines in the NFL. After Nelson was plugged immediately into the starting lineup, Indy became one of the league’s stingiest. The Colts have allowed the second-fewest sacks (71) in the NFL over the past three seasons and also opened holes for two straight 1,000-yard rushers.
— The Associated Press