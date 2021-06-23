Giants 9, Angels 3: Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants, who finally blew it open while the Angels had outfielder Taylor Ward playing catcher and starting pitcher Griffin Canning playing left field as the fallout from an untimely injury to Kurt Suzuki and a series of strategic decisions made to allow Ohtani to hit for himself.
Mike Tauchman struck out five times before hitting a three-run homer to cap the Giants’ 13th-inning rally. Brandon Crawford put San Francisco ahead to stay with a bases-loaded walk from Alex Claudio (1-2), who walked three straight in the 13th.
The 13-inning game matched the longest in the majors since the institution of the runner-on-second-base rule to open extra innings last season.
Dominic Leone (1-0) won despite yielding the tying run in the 12th for the major league-leading Giants.
Yankees 6, Royals 5: Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and New York survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat Kansas City.
The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.
Chapman (5-2) forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth, blowing a save for the third time in his last eight chances. Ryan O’Hearn, who put Kansas City ahead with a two-run homer in the first, followed with a go-ahead infield hit.
Nationals 13, Phillies 12: Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and Washington rallied three times to beat Philadelphia.
It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team. Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.
Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Jankowski had one for Philadelphia. Bryce Harper also connected for the Phillies.
Astros 13, Orioles 0: José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy (6-3) pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0.
Yordan Alvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros, who outscored the lowly Orioles 26-3 during a three-game sweep. Houston’s 10-game run is its longest since May 2019 and two short of the club record.
Rays 8, Red Sox 2: Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help Tampa Bay stop a seven-game losing streak by beating AL East-leading Boston.
Rich Hill (6-2) struggled with his command but limited the Red Sox to one run over five innings. The 41-year old lefty, who threw 58 of 97 pitches for strikes, gave up three hits, five walks and had five strikeouts.
Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez had RBI singles for the Red Sox, who had their lead over the Rays cut to a half-game.
Blue Jays 3, Marlins 1: Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto earned its fourth victory in a row, beating Miami to complete a two-game sweep.
Ray (5-3) struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79-2/3 innings. Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances and second in two nights.
Brewers 3, Diamondbacks 2: Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading Milwaukee over Arizona.
The hard-throwing Woodruff (6-3) continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and also had a single in the fifth inning that scored Jace Peterson to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.
Mets 7, Braves 3: Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat Atlanta.
Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Edwin Díaz got five outs for his 16th save in 17 tries.
Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning. Lindor followed with his ninth homer of the season off Kyle Wright (0-1) to make it 5-0.
Rangers 5, Athletics 3: Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and Texas beat Oakland.
Nate Lowe homered into the Texas bullpen in right-center field for his 10th, Eli White lined a double to left-center and Holt blooped the third pitch from Yusmeiro Petit (7-1) down the line in left to bring home White and give the Rangers a 4-3 lead in the seventh.
White Sox 4, Pirates 3: Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and Chicago stopped a five-game losing streak, beating Pittsburgh.
Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.
Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from rough outing to work 5-2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven. He was tagged for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous outing at Houston.
Rockies 5, Mariners 2: Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Colorado beat Seattle for just its sixth road victory this season.
Story had a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Brendan Rodgers also hit a two-run drive, more than enough offensive punch to back Márquez, whose perfect game was broken up by Taylor Trammell’s solo homer.
Márquez (6-6) allowed just two baserunners in eight innings while striking out seven.
Seattle starter Justus Sheffield (5-7) continued his rocky, homer-plagued season. He failed to make it five innings for the second time in three starts and was hit hard by the Rockies even if he allowed only four hits.
Tigers 6, Cardinals 2: Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help Detroit beat skidding St. Louis.
The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games.