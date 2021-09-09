Gifft Hill School 11th-grader Malena del Olmo has been singled out for academic honors courtesy of the College Board National Recognition Programs, according to a prepared statement from the school.
The National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.
“We’re thrilled that Malena has earned this recognition,” said Gifft Hill School’s Head of School Ken Mills. “We are very proud of her for her achievements in the classroom, on College Board assessments, and on the tennis court. We are equally proud of the positive spirit she brings to the GHS community. Malena is the epitome of a scholar, an athlete, and a leader.”
Del Olmo is a force outside the classroom as well. She’s a highly skilled tennis player and competes with the V.I. Tennis Association, a role that took her to San Salvador, El Savador, last year for the Jr. Fed Cup, where she represented her home as team captain.
Students who may be eligible for the College Board National Recognition Programs have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams.