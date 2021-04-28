Red Sox 1, Mets 0: Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob deGrom and the punchless New York Mets 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Nick Pivetta (3-0) and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.
Xander Bogaerts doubled off the left-center fence to open the second inning and one out later, Vázquez drove a shoulder-high 0-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph the other way into the right-center gap.
After that, deGrom (2-2) held Boston off the scoreboard — but the Mets couldn’t muster anything at the plate in their latest offensive flop with the two-time Cy Young Award winner on the mound. Lack of support has been a troubling theme throughout his stellar career.
The right-hander struck out nine and walked one in six innings of three-hit ball.
DeGrom’s 0.51 ERA is the best for a Mets pitcher through five starts, and his 59 strikeouts match Nolan Ryan for the most in major league history over the first five starts in a season. Ryan racked up his Ks in 1978 with the Angels.
Rays 2, Athletics 0: Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 in seven innings Wednesday night and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0.
Glasnow (3-1) gave up five hits and two walks, dealing the Athletics their third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.
Mike Zunino’s fifth home run broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. The Rays made it 2-0 after Oakland starter Cole Irvin’s only walk and back-to-back singles by Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot.
Oakland’s only serious threat against Glasnow came in the sixth when Mitch Moreland bounced a two-out double through an infield vacated by a shift. Matt Chapman followed with a sharp single, but Glasnow got Seth Brown to ground out.
In 13 starts going back to Aug. 19, Glasnow is 8-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings.
Irvin (2-3) struck out eight in six innings while giving up two runs on seven hits.
Zunino, who is on a six-game hitting streak, and Margot each had two of Tampa Bay’s eight hits.
Nationals 8, Blue Jays 2: Erick Fedde went six strong innings, Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat Toronto 8-2 in George Springer’s Blue Jays debut Wednesday night.
Fedde (2-2) allowed one run and two hits, including a fifth-inning solo homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three.
Harrison got his third homer in 16 at-bats against Steven Matz (4-1), a three-run shot in the fourth that made it 6-0.
Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this offseason, went 0 for 4. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 missed time in spring training and the start of the season because of a strained oblique and later due to a right quadriceps strain.
Yankees 7, Orioles 0: Domingo Germán won his second straight start, combining with Michael King on a four-hitter, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 Wednesday night.
Mike Ford put the Yankees ahead in the second inning with his second home run in 16 at-bats this season, an opposite-field drive to left, and cleanup hitter Gio Urshela made it 5-0 with a three-run homer in the four-run third.
Four innings after making a baserunning blunder, Clint Frazier hit his first home run in 69 plate appearances this season, capping the scoring in the eighth with a drive off Tyler Wells.
New York has won five of seven and at 11-13 is two games .under .500 for the first time since the Yankees were 5-7. The Yankees scored their most runs since getting a season-high eight on April 11 and pitched their second shutout this season — both have come against the Orioles.
Braves 10, Cubs 0: Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, Huascar Ynoa pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and the Atlanta Braves went deep five times to beat the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night for their third straight victory.
Ynoa added his first career homer in the fourth as Atlanta shut out the Cubs for the second straight night. Chicago has lost five in a row.
Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 and hit his seventh homer in the sixth.
In the first, Freeman singled before Ozuna’s second homer sailed 453 feet into the seats in left-center. Ozzie Albies followed with a double, and Austin Riley hit his third homer over the left-field fence.
Atlanta went up 6-0 in the second when Ynoa and Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and scored on Freeman’s double. Acuña scored on a headfirst slide after hesitating at third on the relay throw.
Royals 9, Pirates 6: Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs to lead Kansas City over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 on Wednesday night and improve the Royals’ record to a major league-best 15-8.
