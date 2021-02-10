No. 8 Houston 82, South Florida 65: Quentin Grimes had 29 points and No. 8 Houston beat South Florida on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls’ first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.
Justin Gorham added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
David Collins led South Florida with 18 points and five rebounds. Michael Durr had 14 points and seven rebounds.
No. 9 Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49: Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch.
The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.
Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.
The Yellow Jackets led 44-41 with 6:18 remaining after Jose Alvarado hit a jumper, but the Cavaliers dominated the rest of the way.
Alvarado scored 18 points, but Georgia Tech was held to just 36% from the field on 18-of-50 shooting. The Yellow Jackets were 4 of 21 from 3-point range.
