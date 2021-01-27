Sixers 107, Lakers 106: Tobias Harris swished a jumper with 3 seconds left, ending the Lakers’ 13-0 run and sending the Philadelphia 76ers to a one-point victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 left that pulled the Lakers to 105-104. LeBron James hit Anthony Davis for the go-ahead basket with 11.2 seconds to go for a 106-105 lead and cap that run.
Harris scored 24 points. Joel Embiid had 28 and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
James scored 34 points and Davis had 23.
The Lakers suffered their first road loss of the season in 11 games.
Cavaliers 122, Pistons 107: Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap their two-game losing streak and move back to .500. Cleveland forced 22 turnovers, turning them into 30 points.
Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit. The Pistons have the worst road record in the Eastern Conference at 1-7.
Nuggets 102, Heat 82: Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets won their fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead and beating the Miami Heat.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, JaMychal Green added 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver, which improved to 4-0 on its five-game road trip — the first four-win trip for the Nuggets since December 2013. A win Friday in San Antonio would give Denver its first 5-0 trip since January 2012, and the Nuggets have won 10 of 13 since since a 1-4 start.
Kings 121, Magic 107: Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield mixed up his game beautifully on Wednesday night, calmly hitting spot-up 3-pointers, sinking midrange jumpers and dishing the ball when the Orlando Magic blitzed him with double teams.
Hield scored a season-best 29 points by making 10 of 17 shots and 7 of 12 3-pointers as the well-rested Kings beat the Magic.
Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were canceled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nets 132, Hawks 128: Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden had 31 to lead a productive night for Brooklyn’s big three scorers and the Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks in overtime.
Harden added 15 assists and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for Brooklyn.
Trae Young had 28 points and 14 assists for Atlanta. Cam Reddish scored a season-high 24 points while John Collins and De’Andre Hunter each had 21 points.
Bucks 115, Raptors 108: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a win over the Toronto Raptors.
Norman Powell led the Raptors with 26 points. Lowry finished with 21 points and six rebounds.
Fred VanVleet, the Raptors’ leading scorer, finished with 10 points and 10 assists after a scoreless first half.
Pacers 116, Hornets 106: Domantas Sabonis powered through with a bruised knee, getting 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Indiana past the Charlotte Hornets. He came into the game listed as questionable but finished 9 of 10 from the field.
Doug McDermott scored a season-high 28 points — three shy of his career-high — Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in with 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three of four. Terry Rozier had 20 points for the Hornets.
— The Associated Press
Sabonis bruised his knee during a collision with Toronto’s Kyle Lowry on Monday night and had an MRI on Tuesday that showed no damage.
He was on his game from the start, continuously making the right plays and finding teammates like McDermott on cuts to the basket and making the most of his shot selection in and out of the paint. Indiana had 34 assisted baskets.
“He’s a willing passer. When the ball is in his hands, he’s going to make the right play,” Bjorkgren said of Sabonis. “He took 10 shots and had double-digit assists. He will continuously make the right play.”
Said Brogdon: “Along with Joker (Nikola Jokic), he’s one of the best passing bigs in the league.”
The Pacers led by 36-19 after the first quarter.
“We’re trying different lineups now,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “That was a new group out there tonight. It was a poor first quarter. It wasn’t just the first group, it was the second group as well.”
Kris Middleton closed the first half with a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 63-54, the largest lead for either team until 3-pointers by D.J. Augustin and Bobby Portis stretched Milwaukee’s lead to 11 midway through the third quarter.
Toronto scored the final nine points of the third and took an 84-83 lead on Yuta Watanabe’s lane runner early in the fourth.
Coming in as the NBA’s No. 1 shooting team at 49%, the Bucks made 10 of their first 14 shots before Antetokounmpo went to the bench with 4:33 left in the first quarter. They shot 43% for the game.
Lowry’s 3-pointer in the first minute gave him 10,001 points as a member of the Raptors. He joined DeMar DeRozan (13,296) and Chris Bosh (10,275) as the only players to score 10,000 with the franchise.