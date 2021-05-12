Mets 7, Orioles 1: Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York’s hitters as the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Wednesday.
Harvey pitched against his former team for the first time and allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried the Mets to their seventh straight win.
Wearing orange and black instead of blue and orange, Harvey (3-3) gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, and his ERA rose from 3.60 to 4.81 as the last-place Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games.
Taijuan Walker (3-1) lowered his ERA to 2.20, allowing one run and four hits over seven innings as part of a five-hitter.
Dominic Smith had three hits and two RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who completed a two-game sweep that finished a 5-0 homestand.
Yankees 1, Rays 0: Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and New York beat Tampa Bay amid a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined shortstop Gleyber Torres.
Cole (5-1) scattered four hits and has five starts this season of at least 10 strikeouts and no walks to break Mike Mussina’s single-season team record set in 2001. Aroldis Chapman completed the four-hitter to get his ninth save.
Padres 5, Rockies 3, Game 1, Rockies 3, Padres 2, Game 2: Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run homer and Colorado salvaged a doubleheader split against virus-hampered San Diego.
The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of COVID-19 concerns, won the opener 5-3. Austin Nola, who’s normally a catcher but was playing second base for short-handed San Diego, made a nifty catch with the bases loaded for the final out.
In the nightcap, Fuentes drove a changeup from reliever Nick Ramirez (0-1) to deep center to set off a celebration near second base as the Rockies snapped a five-game skid. Fuentes’ bat provided all the run production — he homered in the second.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 1: Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisaíl García added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Milwaukee capitalized on some good fortune to defeat St. Louis.
The decisive rally that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak came after it appeared Ryan Helsley (3-1) would retire the side in order. An apparent inning-ending strikeout of Daniel Vogelbach was foiled when the third strike got past catcher Yadier Molina for a wild pitch, enabling Vogelbach to reach first.
Phillies 5, Nationals 2: Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning as Philadelphia rallied and then took the lead against struggling Washington closer Brad Hand.
Philadelphia, which has taken seven of its last nine, won consecutive road games for the first time this season. Washington dropped its fourth in a row and seventh of eight to sink a season-worst six games below .500.
Hand (2-2) was staked to a 2-1 lead in the ninth. He quickly gave it back on Odúbel Herrera’s one-out home run. He allowed a leadoff single to Bryce Harper in the 10th, moving automatic runner Andrew McCutchen to third. Kyle Finnegan entered and promptly surrendered Hoskins’ RBI single.
Indians 2, Cubs 1: Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave Cleveland a win over Chicago.
Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.
Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.
Nick Martini was the Cubs’ automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.
Tigers 4, Royals 2: Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading Detroit past slumping Kansas City.
Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012 and was a coach for Cabrera and the Tigers from 2014-17.
Kansas City lost its 10th straight. Danny Duffy (4-3) gave up a season-high four runs in six innings.
Blue Jays 4, Braves 1: Teoscar Hernández hit two homers and drove in three runs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and Toronto beat Atlanta to continue its dominance of the Braves.
Toronto improved to 5-0 against the Braves this season and have outscored them 35-16. William Contreras hit a long homer in the fifth for the only run allowed by Ryu (3-2).
Reliever Tyler Chatwood retired Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna in the eighth. A.J. Cole pitched the ninth for his first save.
Reds 5, Pirates 1: Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings.
Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-2) to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.
Athletics 4, Red Sox 1: James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major league start with five innings of one-run ball, Matt Olson homered, and Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie also had RBIs for the A’s.
Burch Smith and Lou Trivino combined to pitch three scoreless innings for Oakland, and Jake Diekman completed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.
