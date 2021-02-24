N.C. State 68, No. 15 Virginia 61: Three consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference road wins against teams in the lower half of the standings looked great, but perhaps not convincing, for North Carolina State.
It was at No. 15 Virginia on Wednesday night where they turned some heads.
DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and the Wolfpack opened a big lead and held off every challenge the Cavaliers had to offer in a 68-61 victory.
The road wins — at Boston College, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest — were sandwiched around home losses to Syracuse and Duke, and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts praised his young team’s ability to bounce back from adversity.
Cam Hayes scored 16 points and Shakeel Moore had 12 for N.C. State (11-9, 7-8 ACC), which last won four ACC games in a row on the road in the last two games of 1980-81 season and the first two the following season.
Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points and Jay Huff had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Cavaliers (15-6, 11-4) lost their third straight for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They were outscored 30-16 in the paint, 17-6 off the bench and led for just 48 seconds.
No. 11 Seminoles 88, Miami 71: Sardaar Calhoun scored a career-high 16 points and No. 11 Florida State coasted to an 88-71 win over Miami.
The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after a 19-2 run early in the first half.
RaiQuan Gray had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the conference leading Seminoles, who have won nine of their last 10.
— The Associated Press
Miami (7-14, 3-13) has lost eight of its last nine. Isaiah Wong scored 29 points for the Hurricanes.
Florida State leading scorer M.J. Walker sat out because of a mild ankle injury. Walker, who averages 13.1 points per game, is seven points shy of 1,000 in his Seminoles career.
The Seminoles also lost forward Malik Osborne after he injured his left ankle while grabbing a rebound early in the first half.