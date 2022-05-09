Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth helps two middle schoolers with dissecting a frog in October 2016 in Nashville, Tenn, during Meharry NOW, a program where Meharry faculty, students and staff "take over" two Nashville middle schools for a day and encourage young students to find out how fascinating science and biology can be. The Meharry NOW program will hopefully encourage students to look toward science or health care careers as they head to higher grades.(Emmanuel Roland/Meharry Medical College via AP)