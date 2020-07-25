Blue Jays 6, Rays 4
CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks convinced new manager David Ross to let him finish a three-hitter, Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and the Chicago Cubs started the season by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Friday night.
Ian Happ also had a two-run drive and Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened this pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field.
Hendricks struck out nine and walked none in his first career opening-day start and fourth career shutout.
Orlando Arcia had each of Milwaukee’s hits off Hendricks (1-0). After he singled with two out in the third for the Brewers’ first baserunner, he accepted a splash of sanitizer from a smiling Rizzo at first and cleaned off his hands.
Indians 2, Royals 0
CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber struck out 14 over six scoreless innings as the Indians, making a statement for minorities by wearing their road jerseys with “Cleveland” on the front, beat Kansas City.
Bieber’s 14 strikeouts set a club record for opening day and are the most in the majors in an opener since Hall of Famer Randy Johnson also fanned 14 on March 31, 1996.
Blue Jays 6, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cavan Biggio hit a three-run homer and Toronto began its still-in-progress odyssey by topping Tampa Bay.
Earlier the Blue Jays announced they will play the majority of their home games at the stadium of their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, though it’s not yet certain when the park will be ready.
Biggio singled to begin a three-run fourth inning off 36-year-old Charlie Morton (0-1), who made his first career start on opening day. Randal Grichuk, Rowdy Tellez and Teoscar Hernandez drove in the runs. Biggio also homered in the fifth for a 6-1 lead.
Reds 7, Tigers 1
CINCINNATI — Free agent pickup Mike Moustakas drove in four runs, teaming with fellow newcomers Shogo Akiyama and Nick Castellanos, in Cincinnati’s win over Detroit.
Free agents Moustakas and Castellanos each got $64 million as cornerstones of the Reds’ rebuild. They combined to produce Cincinnati’s first three runs, and Moustakas added a two-run homer to get the Reds off and running.
Akiyama, signed as a free agent, singled home a run in his first at-bat as a pinch hitter. Joey Votto added a solo homer.
Mets 1, Braves 0
NEW YORK — Yoenis Céspedes took advantage of the new designated hitter rule in the National League, launching a home run that sent Jacob deGrom and New York past Atlanta.
Céspedes connected in the seventh off reliever Chris Martin (0-1) for his first long ball since his previous major league game on July 20, 2018.
Seth Lugo (1-0) tossed two innings. Edwin Díaz struck out two in a hitless ninth for the save.
Marlins 5, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA — Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer off Aaron Nola, Sandy Alcantara pitched into the seventh and Miami spoiled manager Joe Girardi’s first game in Philadelphia.
Alcantara (1-0) allowed two runs — one earned — and three hits, striking out seven in 6-2/3 innings.
Nola (0-1) gave up four runs and five hits, striking out seven in 5-1/3 innings. The Phillies have lost his last eight starts since a 3-2 victory at Boston last Aug. 20.
Red Sox 13, Orioles 2
BOSTON — J.D. Martinez and Kevin Pillar each drove in three runs, and Boston rolled past Baltimore.
Jackie Bradley Jr., Jose Peraza, Martinez and Pillar each doubled as part of a four-run third inning. Boston kept it going in the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate and adding six more runs.
Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) gave up just one run and five hits, striking out four over six innings in his first career opening day start.
Rangers 1, Rockies 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Lance Lynn struck out nine in six sharp innings and Texas inaugurated its new retractable-roof stadium with a win over Colorado.
After 48 seasons of playing home games outside in the Texas heat, the Rangers had the roof closed for their first game at $1.2 billion Globe Life Field.
Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in seven solid innings, Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and St. Louis opened the season by beating Pittsburgh.
Tyler O’Neill and Dexter Fowler added solo homers for St. Louis.
Flaherty did not give up a run until Jacob Stallings hit two-out, two-run single just under the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh.
St. Louis built up a 3-0 cushion on homers in the fifth. Yadier Molina added a run-scoring hit in the sixth.