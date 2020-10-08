Chargers name QB Herbert starter for rest of season
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Lynn has taken the temporary starter tag off quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers coach on Thursday named Herbert the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night’s game at New Orleans.
“He has impressed me from the very beginning. I think he’s shown the consistency that you look for, especially in a rookie quarterback,” Lynn said. “He’s made some pretty nice throws and some great plays. So I think this young man is just going to continue to get better.”
Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City. Taylor was taken to the hospital and Herbert found out he was getting his first NFL start less than a minute before kickoff.
Lynn said after that game — a 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs during which Herbert became the ninth QB since the merger to throw for 300 yards in his first start — that Taylor would return under center when he was “100%.” Herbert’s play changed Lynn’s mind.
Giants WR Golden Tate says little on fight with Ramsey
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants receiver Golden Tate bobbed and weaved in discussing his post-game fight with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey last weekend, saying he wants to focus on helping the team finally get a win.
Speaking to the media for the first time since squaring off with Ramsey on the field after the Rams’ win Sunday, Tate refused to discuss the incident in detail on Thursday. He insisted he has put it behind him.
Both players face possible fines or suspension from the NFL. Their teams have indicated neither will face any disciplinary action from them.
In a virtual news conference after the Giants (0-4) practiced for Sunday’s game in Dallas (1-3), Tate said little when asked what happened after the final whistle in the Rams’ 17-9 victory over New York in Inglewood, California.
“I don’t want to backpedal and discuss that because I don’t think, you know, going back to that is going to help us this week,” Tate said. “I really don’t want to draw any more attention or put any more highlights out there that don’t have anything to do with Dallas. So I just kind of want to keep moving forward and, you know, get a win this week. ”
Ramsey has not spoken about the incident.
The two Nashville-area natives have a feud regarding Ramsey’s former relationship with Breanna Tate, the mother of Ramsey’s two young children and Golden Tate’s sister.
Ramsey and Breanna Tate broke up last year, reportedly while Breanna Tate was pregnant with their second child.
Chiefs welcome back Breeland from suspension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs began the season eagerly awaiting the return of Bashaud Breeland, the veteran cornerback so instrumental in slowing down the San Francisco 49ers and helping Kansas City win its first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.
Now that Breeland served his four-game suspension, though, there is no guarantee he will even start.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that the Chiefs are slowly working Breeland back into the mix, but that he remains comfortable with the cornerbacks that already have helped them to a 4-0 start. That includes Charvarius Ward, who has played through a fractured hand, and Rashad Fenton, a 2019 sixth-round pick who’s flourished after a move from nickelback to the outside that was needed when L’Jarius Sneed broke his collarbone.
Falcons activate rookie Terrell from COVID-19 list
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have activated cornerback A.J. Terrell to their active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Terrell, the team’s first-round pick from Clemson in this year’s NFL draft, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games.
NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player tested positive or was in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive. The Falcons have not had another player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past two weeks.
Terrell’s status for Sunday’s game against Carolina is not known.
The Falcons have had a wave of injuries in their secondary. Safety Damontae Kazee was placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night’s loss at Green Bay. Another safety, Jaylinn Hawkins, has a concussion.
