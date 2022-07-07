Cubs 2, Brewers 1: P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames. The Cubs took two of three at Milwaukee and have followed a 10-game losing streak by winning four straight series.
Patrick Wisdom led off the ninth with a walk for Chicago and stole second one out later. Higgins brought home Wisdom by sending a 1-1 slider from Hader (0-2) just inside the right-field line.
Angels 5, Marlins 2: Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit as Los Angeles snapped Miami’s six-game winning streak.
The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits. Ohtani (8-4) walked three and struck out 10 before 18,741, the fourth largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.
Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout was hitless in four at-bats and had an RBI. Max Stassi doubled and reached base three times to help the Angels snap a four-game skid.
Ohtani’s two-RBI single with the bases loaded chased Miami starter Trevor Rogers (4-7) and capped a three-run fifth that put Los Angeles ahead 3-1. Run-scoring singles from Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo in the seventh padded the Angels’ lead.
Rogers allowed three runs, four hits, walked two, struck out five and hit two batters in 4 2/3 innings.
Mets 8, Reds 3, 10 innings: Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and New York rallied to beat Cincinnati.
Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3.
Dominic Smith’s double off Dauri Moreta (0-2) drove home pinch-runner Ender Inciarte from second base with the go-ahead run in the 10th. James McCann delivered an RBI single before Nimmo’s shot sent the NL East leaders to their 20th series win this season.
Pete Alonso went 4 for 5 with a double. Nimmo had three hits and scored three times from the leadoff spot as New York remained 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Atlanta.
Braves 3, Cardinals 0: Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers, Max Fried threw six strong innings and Atlanta beat slumping St. Louis.
Fried (9-2) and Miles Mikolas (5-7) each threw four scoreless innings before Ozuna led off the fifth with his 17th homer deep into the left-field seats. Rosario followed with his first homer. Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud added back-to-back doubles off Mikolas in the sixth, giving Atlanta a 3-0 lead.
Fried gave up only five hits, including two to Albert Pujols, with one walk and four strikeouts in winning his nine consecutive decision after losses in his first two starts. Left-hander A.J. Minter pitched the ninth for his second save.
Nationals 3, Phillies 2: Josiah Gray struck out a career-high 11 and shook off Kyle Schwarber’s second consecutive two-homer game, helping last-place Washington beat Philadelphia.
Luis Garcia hit a two-run double in the seventh inning off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (5-6) for a 3-2 lead.
Schwarber’s two homers off Gray (7-5) increased his NL-best total to 27. Only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has more homers with 30.
White Sox 9, Twins 8, 10 innings: Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give Chicago the win over Minnesota.
The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins.
Blue Jays 2, Athletics 1: Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off Domingo Acevedo (1-2) and Toronto rallied past Oakland to snap a five-game skid.
The Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman homered against his former team for the second straight day.
Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.
