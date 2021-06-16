Hornets’ Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball thought he would become NBA Rookie of the Year long before he joined the league.
That belief became a reality Wednesday night as Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned the Charlotte Hornets point guard the honor despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.
Ball was the runaway winner, receiving 84 of the 99 first-place votes to beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings. Edwards received the other 15 first-place votes. The award was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.
“Honestly, way before the league when I was playing basketball and they were talking about the NBA stuff, that is when I knew when I’m a rookie that is one of the accomplishments I can get,” Ball said.
Pelicans coach Van Gundy out after 1 season at helm
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin paused several seconds to compose himself while explaining why Stan Van Gundy is out as coach less than nine months after he was hired to develop a young roster featuring budding superstar Zion Williamson.
“This was something that was very, very difficult,” Griffin said, adding that the need for a new coach “revealed itself over some very open, candid conversations with a really, really good man” during the past three weeks.
While the Pelicans missed the postseason after finishing 10 games below .500, Griffin insisted his team’s new coaching vacancy did not result from too few victories.
Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached the Pelicans to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place in the Western Conference.
Mavs GM Nelson leaving, acquired Nowitzki, Doncic
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson, instrumental in the club’s acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, is leaving the organization after 24 seasons.
The Mavericks said Wednesday the club and Nelson agreed to part ways, with owner Mark Cuban saying the 58-year-old son of former coach Don Nelson was “instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas.”
Nelson joined Dallas in 1998 when his dad was named coach. A few months later, the Mavericks moved down in the draft to get Nowitzki in a trade with Milwaukee. The 7-foot German led Dallas to the franchise’s only championship in 2011.
With the Nowitzki era drawing to a close, the Mavericks made another draft-day deal for a young European in Doncic in 2018. Dallas moved up two spots to the No. 3 pick, while Atlanta got Trae Young.
Nowitzki and the teenager from Slovenia played together one season before Nowitzki retired. Doncic has twice been an All-Star and first-team All-NBA selection since then.
While the European stars were critical to a title and what appears to be a bright future for Dallas, the franchise hasn’t won a playoff series since capturing the title.
Wizards fire coach Brooks after five seasons
WASHINGTON — Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards will have another coach next season after general manager Tommy Sheppard decided the organization is better off moving on from coach Scott Brooks.
Washington made the playoffs three times under Brooks but has just one series victory to show for his five-year tenure. That postseason success came in his first season in 2016-17 with the Wizards.
“I wouldn’t say it didn’t work out — I just think it’s time to move on,” Sheppard said in a video news conference Wednesday.
— The Associated Press
“It’s about the future and where we can go and kind of looking at where the areas are that we struggled in the past with and what we’re prepared to do to get better in those areas.”
The Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia. They went 183-207 overall during the regular season with Brooks as coach and struggled defensively.
Washington allowed the most points in the NBA last season and the second-most in the previous two years. They never ranked better than 15th in the league defensively under Brooks.
“You’ve got to take a good hard look at the defensive end,” said Sheppard, who inherited Brooks from predecessor Ernie Grunfeld when he took over as GM two years ago. “You’ve got to look to see efficiency-wise can we be better offensively, defensively and that’s kind of what we’re going to be leaning towards and looking at very hard.”
Grunfeld brought in Brooks five years ago in hopes of luring Washington area native Kevin Durant home to play for the Wizards. Since then, John Wall missed time with injuries and was traded to Houston for Russell Westbrook, and Beal emerged as Washington’s top scorer, but that didn’t amount to much postseason success.
Washington is now one of six teams with the coaching job open in the NBA, joining Orlando, Portland, Boston, Indiana and New Orleans. The Pelicans, like the Wizards, had their job come open Wednesday when it was revealed that Stan Van Gundy was out in New Orleans after one season.
Sheppard said he was “getting bombarded” with messages about coaches interested in joining Washington, despite the franchise not making it past the second round in more than 40 years.
“I’m not worried about people that are interested in working as the head coach of the Washington Wizards,” he said. “Certainly we have our criteria and the process that we’re going to go through. It’s going to be a very thorough, very diverse, very robust search.”
Many of the potential candidates for the now half-dozen openings will be crossovers: Chauncey Billups and David Vanterpool are on several of the lists, as are past head coaches like Terry Stotts (who left Portland) and current Brooklyn assistant Mike D’Antoni.
It also raises the chance that the NBA could see a female coach for the first time, with longtime San Antonio assistant Becky Hammon, Duke coach and former Boston assistant Kara Lawson, South Carolina coach and current U.S. women’s national team coach Dawn Staley and New Orleans assistant Teresa Weatherspoon the most prominent women on the lists of candidates.
Lawson has a connection to the Wizards after serving as a television analyst for them.
Brooks had been the seventh longest-tenured coach in his current job. He was hired in 2016; only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, Dallas’ Rick Carlisle, Golden State’s Steve Kerr, Utah’s Quin Snyder and Denver’s Michael Malone have had their current jobs longer.
Sheppard praised Brooks for “keeping this team together through some of the most difficult, dark moments probably in franchise history.” He wasn’t the only one supportive of Brooks’ performance as a lame-duck coach.
“He did a job that I’m pretty sure people didn’t think he was able to do,” said Westbrook, who previously was coached by Brooks with the Oklahoma City Thunder. “He kept us together. He kept us encouraged. He kept us fighting.”
Brooks said at the time he “wouldn’t want to move on” from the Wizards, who are now looking for their sixth coach since 2009. It was not his call.
“The decision was mine to move forward that we were not going to renew contracts,” Sheppard said. “In terms of where we are and where we need to be, it was a decision I made.”