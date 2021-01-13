No. 18 Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68: Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds Wednesday as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame for its fourth consecutive victory.
Huff, who is 7-foot-1, made a career-best four 3-pointers in the first half as Virginia (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime.
All four of Huff’s 3-pointer came from the top of the key.
Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the Fighting Irish (3-8, 0-5), who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-11 against Virginia in conference games. Nate Laszewski, who burned Virginia for 28 points in their first meeting, finished with 12.
No 21 Ohio State 81, Nebraska 71: Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to an 81-71 win over Northwestern.
The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26.
Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, including a timely one late in the second half to help preserve the Buckeyes lead.
Chase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half.
— The Associated Press
Audige, who was averaging 11.7 points per game, cooled off in the second half, just as Miller Kopp was heating up. He had 16 points in the second half to get Northwestern within one late in the second half.
Ohio State then went on a 12-0 run to secure the win.
“This is the most proud I have been of our team the entire year--to respond the way we did,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.
“We had to be tough and smart down the stretch. The game was never out of reach. It was always within two or three possessions...Our guys responded with great poise down the stretch. That’s why I am so proud of them.”
Kyle Young added 12, including a key three-point play with just over two minutes left in the game, and Justice Sueing added 13.
“Giving up 81 is not gonna cut it in the Big Ten,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “We’ve got to do a better job to slow these teams down.”
Freshman Meechie Johnson Jr., who left high school earlier this year to bolster the Buckeye bench, scored his first-ever basket, a 3-pointer on his first career shot. Johnson ended up with 6
The Buckeye victory was all the more impressive considering the limited scoring from E.J. Liddell, who missed all six of his shots from the field. He was 6-for-8 from the free throw line.