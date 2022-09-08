ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Earl is moving slowly but is expected to keep strengthening throughout the week and possibly become this year’s first major hurricane reaching the strength of a Category 4 storm. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is keeping its eyes on another system with high odds of becoming the sixth storm of the year.
In its 8 p.m. Eastern time update Wednesday, the NHC said maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Earl have increased to about 90 mph and it is expected to become a major hurricane, with winds stronger than 125 mph, by the end of this week — a major storm is classified as a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds stronger than 110 mph. Previously, Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night.
Forecast models call for Earl to curve away from the U.S., into the northeast Atlantic. The storm is not expected to threaten Florida.
At the present time, Earl has hurricane-force winds capable of reaching 40 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds reaching 140 miles from its center. The storm is located about 440 miles south of Bermuda, moving northward at about 8 mph, and is on track to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning.
The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the island.
The NHC is keeping its eyes on an area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands as it moves generally west-northwestward in the Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph. Satellites show the system becoming better defined. As a result, hurricane specialists raised the system’s odds of development to 70% over the next two to five days. A tropical depression could form in the next couple of days as the Atlantic environment remains ideal for storm development. Although, later this week, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive.
Lastly, a tropical wave over west Africa is expected to emerge over the water in the next day or two. Atlantic conditions appear ripe for its maturity into a storm, which has a 30% chance of doing so in the next five days.
The Atlantic basin is full of tropical activity but for a large part of the season, it remained quiet contrary to the average season, according to NOAA records, which show that the seventh storm of the year typically emerges by or before Sept. 3 and the third hurricane of the year is noted by or before Sept. 7.
In August, the NOAA repeated its preseason forecast for an above-average hurricane season, calling for 14 to 21 named tropical storms. An average season experiences 14. The majority of this activity is predicted to take place between mid-August and mid-October.
The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.