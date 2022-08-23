Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean that could slowly develop over the next several days. The wave was located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. advisory on Monday. The hurricane center described the wave as a patch of showers and thunderstorms that “have become a little more concentrated today.” “Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days,” the advisory said. Forecasters said the wave had just a 10 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical depression by mid-week, though they did give it a 30 percent chance of doing so by the weekend.
